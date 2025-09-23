In today's digital age, you'd be excused for thinking that print is dead, but Mercedes-Benz's latest ad proves quite the opposite. In its aspirational new campaign, the iconic car brand celebrates the dreamers, putting its fans behind the driver's seat in an ingenious new newspaper ad.

Print ads have been around for centuries, so trying to reinvent the wheel isn't an easy task. Embracing simple, yet clever design, Mercedes proves that bold visuals can have a big impact and a timeless appeal without the need for flashy digital design.

Created by BBDO India, the ‘Dream Days' campaign captures an inspiring spirit that encourages audiences to believe in their aspirations. Alongside its motivational ad is an ingenious print campaign featuring a sleek steering wheel, accompanied by the phrase "A dream is never far away. It's in your hands, hold it"

The ad comes to life in print as the wheel is (literally) positioned in the reader's hands, transforming front pages into a playful and immersive ad experience. A prime example of a simple concept with perfect execution, the ad embraces the stripped-back brilliance of print advertising in a world of digital advertising noise.

