Ingenious Audi billboards soar above the chaos in EV branding

published

Tesla and Jaguar could learn a thing.

Audi EV billboard adverts
Audi is emerging as the upholder of good sense in a luxury electric vehicle market that's seen some wild brand and product design recently. Understated but clever and effective, its latest billboard advertising is a shining example of how simple design details can speak louder than fashion statements.

While the Jaguar Type 00 stuns Paris Fashion Week and the Tesla Cybertruck flop descends into farce with sales pitches live from the White House, Audi's being all sensible and German by talking about the actual design of its vehicles. And it's doing it with great style.

