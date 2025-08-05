Just when I thought there was nothing left to say about American Eagle's controversial jeans ad featuring Sydney Sweeney, along comes Donald Trump with the ultimate statement on the situation. Over the last few days the ad faced criticism for, with its punny 'Sydney Sweeney has great genes' tagline, promoting eugenics.

While the story appeared to be fading from the news cycle, last night Trump took to Truth Social, publishing a post (or as they are known on the platform, a 'Truth'), offering his take on Sweeney's ad, and advertising in general.

So definitive is Trump's statement that it deserves, in my opinion, a close textual reading. This layered and authoritative text, ripe with formal flourishes, deserves to be studied by students of both advertising and literature. Let's dive in.

The first of Trump's posts, which was quickly deleted and replaced with a longer version (Image credit: Future)

"Sidney Sweeney, a registered Republican, has the HOTTEST ad out there." Trump begins his post by referring to Sydney Sweeney as 'Sidney'. This is most likely a reference to Sidney Poitier, who became the first black actor to win the Academy Award for Best Actor in 1964. By comparing Sweeney with Poitier, Trump cleverly emphasises her excellent acting abilities.

"It's for American Eagle, and the jeans are "flying of the shelves." Go get 'em Sidney." While it isn't entirely obvious what Trump means by "flying of the shelves", it's clear that some kind of levitation is taking place. Unfortunately, being UK-based, we are unable to visit an American Eagle store to verify whether it's just the jeans, or the jeans and shelves, that are currently floating. In a clever callback to his opening sentence, Trump once again references Sidney Poitier, who we can by now assume to be one of his favourite actors.

"On the other side of the ledger, Jaguar did a stupid, and seriously WOKE, advertisement, THAT IS A DISASTER. The CEO just resigned, the company is in turmoil." Indeed, Jaguar's colourful rebrand was arguably the most controversial branding story of last year. Sales figures are reportedly down, and CEO Adrian Mardell announced his resignation yesterday after just three years at the helm. Trump's up-to-the-minute knowledge of branding and advertising suggests he is a regular reader of Creative Bloq.

"Shouldn't they have learned a lesson from Bud Lite, which went Woke and essentially destroyed, in a short but very Woke campaign, the Company. The market cap destruction has been unprecedented, BILLIONS OF DOLLARS LOST." While there is no such brand as Bud Lite, Trump is presumably referring to Bud Light, which faced backlash after an official endorsement by trans TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney in 2023. Here, Trump cleverly uses repetition to emphasise his point, describing how the brand "went Woke" in a "very Woke campaign".

"Or just look at Woke singer Taylor Swift. Ever since I alerted the world as to what she was by saying on TRUTH that I can't stand her" Here, Trump cleverly switches the narrative focus from advertising to pop music, highlighting his impact on the career of Taylor Swift, a singer who used to be famous but has, since Trump's comments, faded into obscurity. Note here how Trump deploys aposiopesis, which is the literary term for ending a sentence abruptly, leaving the thought unfinished. This cleverly highlights his rising passion as the subject switches to Swift, whilst also creating the effect of a 'cliffhanger', leaving the reader wanting more.

The second version of Trump's post (Image credit: Future)

Thankfully, we didn't have to wait for long. Mere minutes after the first version of Trump's response was posted, it was deleted and replaced with an updated version, picking up from the sentence above.

"...Ever since I alerted the world as to what she was by saying on TRUTH that I can't stand her (HATE!). She was booed out of the Super Bowl and became, NO LONGER HOT." Now, Trump clarifies exactly what he means by "can't stand", generously offering a secondary term—"(HATE!)"—in a brilliant example of tautology (the literary term for saying the same thing twice). Trump uses the example of the Super Bowl Incident of 2024, in which Taylor Swift famously exited the stadium to boos and jeers of "Shame!" from the crowd, as evidence that she is "NO LONGER HOT". As for whether said reduction in temperature relates to Swift's looks or career, Trump remains cryptic.

"The tide has seriously turned - Being WOKE is for losers, being Republican is what you want to be." Having skilfully laid out the above evidence and analysis, Trump now makes his concluding statement. Not only is being "WOKE" for "losers", but "being Republican is what you want to be". Note how Trump switches to the second person narrative at this pivotal moment of his argument, addressing the reader directly. This impactful and effective change truly emphasises the point, as does the repetition of 'being' and 'be'. I can have no doubt after reading the sentence above that I want to be being Republican.

"Thank you for your attention to this matter!" To finish, Trump switches to a more formal tone, thanking his readers for their attention to this public service announcement. There is a hint of finality to this ending, a sense that all that has to be said has been said, and with the "matter" now closed, normal service can resume.