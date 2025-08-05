Donald Trump's response to Sydney Sweeney's controversial jeans ad is a literary masterpiece

News
By published

It deserves a close textual analysis.

Donald Trump and Sydney Sweeney
(Image credit: Daniele Venturelli via Getty Images / Future)

Just when I thought there was nothing left to say about American Eagle's controversial jeans ad featuring Sydney Sweeney, along comes Donald Trump with the ultimate statement on the situation. Over the last few days the ad faced criticism for, with its punny 'Sydney Sweeney has great genes' tagline, promoting eugenics.

While the story appeared to be fading from the news cycle, last night Trump took to Truth Social, publishing a post (or as they are known on the platform, a 'Truth'), offering his take on Sweeney's ad, and advertising in general.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel John
Daniel John
Design Editor

Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles. He has interviewed leaders and designers at brands including Apple, Microsoft and Adobe. Daniel's debut book of short stories and poems was published in 2018, and his comedy newsletter is a Substack Bestseller.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.