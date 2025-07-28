Sydney Sweeney’s “shameful” American Eagle ads are wrong on so many levels

News
By published

It’s 2025. Do better.

American Eagle Sydney Sweeney ad
(Image credit: America Eagle)

From its glossy campaigns to its patriotic name, clothing brand American Eagle is a physical manifestation of Americanism, so who better to represent it than All-American it girl, Sydney Sweeney? In a recent ad, Sweeney appeared in a (seemingly innocuous) denim campaign, but some critics speculated that a more sinister undertone lay beneath.

While there's no formula for creating one of the best adverts of all time, you want to make it memorable. Sadly, American Eagle's latest campaign has attracted attention for all the wrong reasons. Be it an unfortunate choice of tone or a veiled alt-right dogwhistle, the controversy has ignited a blazing internet debate that won't be extinguished anytime soon.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s Day in the Life series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot). 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.