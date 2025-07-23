Here in the UK, as soon as the sun peeks through the clouds, you can guarantee someone will be firing up their barbecue. Embracing this traditional summer spirit, British supermarket chain Waitrose has launched a larger-than-life billboard campaign celebrating an iconic star of the BBQ – the humble kebab.

Recently, brands have been stepping up their billboard ads, embracing out-of-the-box ideas from guerrilla marketing to logo-free campaigns. Waitrose's tactile yet playful billboards are not only visually striking, but also a wonderful subversion of the ordinary, sure to leave a mouthwatering impression on passersby.

(Image credit: Waitrose)

Developed in collaboration with creative agency Wonderhood Studios, MG OMD, Grand Visual and Talon, the towering billboards debuted in Camden and Westfield White City, London. Featuring various kebab staples such as onions, peppers and prawns, each 3D component was meticulously painted onto polystyrene foam across a five-day process. “We wanted to challenge ourselves to see if anything truly is a kebab if you put a skewer through it," says Jack Croft, creative director at Wonderhood Studios. Turns out, it is,” he adds.

(Image credit: Waitrose)

Part of Waitrose's ‘Let your summer side out’ campaign, the playful billboards embrace a spirit of relaxation and fun. Similar to Dreamies' OOH cat ad, the tactile advertising is a joyful subversion of billboard ad trends, proving that thinking outside the box (literally) can make for a wholly memorable campaign.