Waitrose’s new mega billboard ads are impossible to ignore

News
By published

They capture the spirit of summer.

Waitrose billboard ad
(Image credit: Waitrose)

Here in the UK, as soon as the sun peeks through the clouds, you can guarantee someone will be firing up their barbecue. Embracing this traditional summer spirit, British supermarket chain Waitrose has launched a larger-than-life billboard campaign celebrating an iconic star of the BBQ – the humble kebab.

Recently, brands have been stepping up their billboard ads, embracing out-of-the-box ideas from guerrilla marketing to logo-free campaigns. Waitrose's tactile yet playful billboards are not only visually striking, but also a wonderful subversion of the ordinary, sure to leave a mouthwatering impression on passersby.

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s Day in the Life series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot). 

