Waitrose’s new mega billboard ads are impossible to ignore
They capture the spirit of summer.
Here in the UK, as soon as the sun peeks through the clouds, you can guarantee someone will be firing up their barbecue. Embracing this traditional summer spirit, British supermarket chain Waitrose has launched a larger-than-life billboard campaign celebrating an iconic star of the BBQ – the humble kebab.
Recently, brands have been stepping up their billboard ads, embracing out-of-the-box ideas from guerrilla marketing to logo-free campaigns. Waitrose's tactile yet playful billboards are not only visually striking, but also a wonderful subversion of the ordinary, sure to leave a mouthwatering impression on passersby.
Developed in collaboration with creative agency Wonderhood Studios, MG OMD, Grand Visual and Talon, the towering billboards debuted in Camden and Westfield White City, London. Featuring various kebab staples such as onions, peppers and prawns, each 3D component was meticulously painted onto polystyrene foam across a five-day process. “We wanted to challenge ourselves to see if anything truly is a kebab if you put a skewer through it," says Jack Croft, creative director at Wonderhood Studios. Turns out, it is,” he adds.
Part of Waitrose's ‘Let your summer side out’ campaign, the playful billboards embrace a spirit of relaxation and fun. Similar to Dreamies' OOH cat ad, the tactile advertising is a joyful subversion of billboard ad trends, proving that thinking outside the box (literally) can make for a wholly memorable campaign.
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s Day in the Life series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.