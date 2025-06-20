Recommended reading

Burnable billboards use AI to show some scary truths

Inspiration
By published

Quick! Grab the suncream!

billboard showing sun damage to skin
(Image credit: Wonderhood Studios)

We've just launched a new category at this year's Brand Impact Awards: Emerging Tech. This category is all about those using tech such as AI and AR in their branding schemes, and here's an example of a piece of work that fits the category exactly.

The British Skin Foundation has launched a campaign that uses AI to change its image according to UV levels detected by the billboards. The billboards start out showing healthy skin but this changes over time, to show how skin that isn't covered by sun protection would change as UV levels rise. It's quite a frightening sight.

