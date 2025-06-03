You might think that billboard advertising is just a visual marketing tool, but male grooming brand Lynx is challenging that perception with its new multi-sensory scratch-and-sniff campaign. Promoting its new nether region body spray (yes, you read that right), the cheeky ad takes interactive marketing to a whole new level – albeit one that nobody asked for.

The best billboard ads defy expectations by challenging our perception of what OOH advertising can be, whether that's with clever copy, unique visuals or in this case, provocative design. Bizarre, ballsy and undoubtedly original, Lynx's new campaign is a prime example of how interactive marketing can create a stir, both on the streets and online.

"Scratch and Sniff Special OOH" - Lynx - LOLA MullenLowe - YouTube Watch On

Concocted by creative agency LOLA MullenLowe, Lynx's offbeat campaign appears fairly innocuous at first glance, featuring a black and white photo of an underwear-clad model, mimicking the aesthetic of classic Calvin Klein-esque campaigns. Things get a little strange on closer inspection as a circle inviting passersby to "scratch & sniff" the model's groin area – a rather forward and unexpected invitation to interact.

Those that are brave enough to get hands on will be 'treated' to the scent of Lynx's new Lower Body Spray thanks to microencapsulated fragrance beads found in the billboard's ink. Not only does the ad make for a unique interactive experience for the sniffer, but also an amusing visual for the casual observer, proving that unconventional concepts can make for a playful (and slightly disturbing) campaign.

(Image credit: LOLA MullenLowe)

I'll admit that my initial reaction to this billboard concept was to physically recoil, but that's exactly the point. Lynx's provocative campaign is the perfect blend of silliness and interactive playfulness that feels suitably on theme for the brand. Appropriating designer advertising aesthetics with its uncouth concept is a hilarious subversion of expectations – a billboard ad campaign that won't be forgotten any time soon (for better or for worse).

For more advertising examples, check out KFC's chaotic new 'vandalised' billboard campaign, or check out these ingenious Audi billboards that soar above the chaos in EV branding.

(Image credit: Future)

Have you created some standout branding that deserves the spotlight? Enter the Brand Impact Awards today.