Lynx’s new scratch and sniff billboard made me physically recoil
I’m cringing just thinking about it.
You might think that billboard advertising is just a visual marketing tool, but male grooming brand Lynx is challenging that perception with its new multi-sensory scratch-and-sniff campaign. Promoting its new nether region body spray (yes, you read that right), the cheeky ad takes interactive marketing to a whole new level – albeit one that nobody asked for.
The best billboard ads defy expectations by challenging our perception of what OOH advertising can be, whether that's with clever copy, unique visuals or in this case, provocative design. Bizarre, ballsy and undoubtedly original, Lynx's new campaign is a prime example of how interactive marketing can create a stir, both on the streets and online.
Concocted by creative agency LOLA MullenLowe, Lynx's offbeat campaign appears fairly innocuous at first glance, featuring a black and white photo of an underwear-clad model, mimicking the aesthetic of classic Calvin Klein-esque campaigns. Things get a little strange on closer inspection as a circle inviting passersby to "scratch & sniff" the model's groin area – a rather forward and unexpected invitation to interact.
Those that are brave enough to get hands on will be 'treated' to the scent of Lynx's new Lower Body Spray thanks to microencapsulated fragrance beads found in the billboard's ink. Not only does the ad make for a unique interactive experience for the sniffer, but also an amusing visual for the casual observer, proving that unconventional concepts can make for a playful (and slightly disturbing) campaign.
I'll admit that my initial reaction to this billboard concept was to physically recoil, but that's exactly the point. Lynx's provocative campaign is the perfect blend of silliness and interactive playfulness that feels suitably on theme for the brand. Appropriating designer advertising aesthetics with its uncouth concept is a hilarious subversion of expectations – a billboard ad campaign that won't be forgotten any time soon (for better or for worse).
For more advertising examples, check out KFC's chaotic new 'vandalised' billboard campaign, or check out these ingenious Audi billboards that soar above the chaos in EV branding.
Have you created some standout branding that deserves the spotlight? Enter the Brand Impact Awards today.
Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s Day in the Life series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.