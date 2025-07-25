The new Game Awards logo shows less can be a lot more

By published

The dynamic design blends gravitas with edginess.

The Game Awards branding
(Image credit: STUDIO HERRSTRÖM / The Game Awards)

The Game Awards 2025 are coming up in December, and founder Geoff Keighley and his team will be hoping to replicate the success of last year's 10th anniversary, which saw a record 154 million live streams. The event was graced by Snoop Dogg and Twenty One Pilots, but another big star was the new branding.

The new Game Awards logo is one of those redesigns that shows how a relatively subtle simplification can make an identity more versatile. It's still inspired by the wings of the iconic angel trophy, but it's even even more abstract, reduced to its essential form. That makes it cleaner and bolder, but also allowed the creation of a wide range of dynamic graphic elements (if you're working on making your own game, see our pick of the best laptops for game development).

Image 1 of 6
The Game Awards branding
(Image credit: STUDIO HERRSTRÖM / The Game Awards)

