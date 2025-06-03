Recommended reading

Tango Gameworks is back, and the new logo design is all kinds of right

They're looking to hire developers.

Tango Gameworks&#039; new logo design showing a T that looks like a torii gate in a mint green colour
(Image credit: Tango Gameworks)

Tango Gameworks remains much loved for its artistic and craftsman-like approach to game development, and for not being afraid to make big leaps between genres. The company founded by Shinji Mikami did survival horror in The Evil Within, action-adventure in Ghostwire: Tokyo and rhythm-based action in Hi-Fi Rush.

It seemed it was all over last year when Microsoft, which came to own Tango through its acquisition of ZeniMax Media in 2021, decided to close the studio in June. But Tango Gameworks is back, now under the wing of the South Korean PUBG: Battlegrounds publisher Krafton, which has bought it from Microsoft. A new logo design aims to communicate that the studio's approach remains intact (see our guide to the best game development software if you' hope to start work on a game of your own).

Freelance journalist and editor

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

