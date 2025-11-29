Hurry! Some of my wishlist PS5 games are 57% off right now

If you're looking to expand your game library for Black Friday, I've found several AMAZing deals on games that have been on my wishlist for what feels like forever.

I'm so excited that Astro Bot finally has a discount in the UK, and is now down to just £33.99 at Amazon. And Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (a game that was originally £70 at launch) is now just £29.99 - Amazon is struggling to keep it in stock. I knew the wait was worth it!

