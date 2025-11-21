Black Friday is pretty much upon us, and so are some epic Nintendo Switch game deals (including Nintendo Switch 2 titles). I recently got myself a Switch 2, and I've been loving Pokémon Legends Z-A, but I know that as soon as I finish it, I'll need another title to dig my teeth into (counting down the days until Pokopia).

I've rounded up some of my favourite Black Friday Switch game deals below – from retailers like Target, Best Buy, & Amazon. I'm anticipating that we'll see plenty more deals crop up as we get closer to the big day, so keep this page bookmarked and check back for more Switch game deals added each day.

Remember: You can play any Switch game on a Nintendo Switch 2 console, but you cannot play Switch 2 titles on non-Switch 2 models (Original, OLED, Lite, etc).

For more gaming recommendations, see our guide to the best retro game consoles, as well as my picks of the best Nintendo Switch 2 accessories to level up your setup.

Nintendo Switch 2 game deals