See how this digital artist depicted the evolution of art in a single image

One of the beautiful things about digital art is that artists can develop work that resembles all kinds of media from a single toolset. Vorueg is an illustrator and concept artist who has been working with digital tools, particularly Photoshop, for six years, and much of his work has a tactile, painterly look.

He particularly enjoys making painterly fantasy art based in the medieval era. “The more painterly, the better!” he says.

See our guide to the best digital art software to learn more about the tools. Here, Vorueg presents four of his pieces, including a tribute to the evolution of art itself.

Bad Doge

(Image credit: Vorueg)

“Dogs always seem cute and playful on the outside, but who knows – maybe they’re not as sweet as they seem,” Vorueg says of this piece, that merges the adorable with the terrifying.

Evolution of Art

(Image credit: Vorueg)

Vorueg's tribute to the evolution of art depicts stone age men painting on rocks alongside a Renaissance artist at his easel and a contemporary digital artist working on a drawing tablet.

“Art has come a long way technologically. But no matter the period or the tools, we will never stop making fancy, painterly brush strokes,” the artist says.

Mercenary Duo Grim & Pickle

(Image credit: Vorueg)

“This pair may be clumsy and wonky, but they are an inseparable duo,” Vorueg says of this character work. “Grim is a strong brute, Pickle is an agile sniper and together they’ll get the job done for as little as five gold coins.”

Guardian of the Wild

(Image credit: Vorueg)

“Sir Bear helps frogs cross the lake, cracks open hazelnuts for squirrels with his iron gauntlets, shields the baby birds from those villainous snakes, and sometimes the bees award him with honey for his good deeds,” Vorueg says of this noble character design.

You can see more of Vorueg's work on his Instagram profile.

For more inspiration, see how one artist creates medieval style art using mechanical pencils and gel pens.

Get started in digital art in 2026

Resolved to develop your own art practice in the new year? Take your art digital with these new year drawing tablet deals on devices that we've reviewed at Creative Bloq (see our full guide to the best drawing tablets for more options).

This article originally appeared in ImagineFX.