This artist creates beautiful medieval-inspired scenes using mechanical pencils and gel pens

While digital art allows almost limitless possibilities, it's can still be hard to replicate the charm and authenticity that can come from using more traditional physical artistic mediums. Sarah Koudelka is an artist who creates detailed depicts of characters and landscapes using mechanical pencils and gel pens.

Sarah grew up between Europe and Canada. She credits that transatlantic upbringing as the reason why she's inspired by medieval architecture as well as lush landscapes and a lifelong passion for fantasy. Below, she tells us about three examples of her work.

Medieval Baddies

(Image credit: Sarah Koudelka)

“Serving looks and side-eye, these wealthy medieval women blend historical glamour with a playful edge,” Sarah says of these characters. Bold pencil work and fine fabric details capture their “elegance, attitude and an unshakeable sisterhood”.

Dream Lamb commission

(Image credit: Sarah Koudelka)

Memory meets fantasy in this coastal dreamscape. “The concept and characters came from the client, and I was inspired by English cliffs,” Sarah says. “This piece weaves softness and nostalgia into a surreal yet comforting world”.

Groggy Mornings

(Image credit: Sarah Koudelka)

“A sleepy angel cat starts the day in their cosy, cluttered home. I love illustrating quiet rituals and the feeling of morning stillness. I drew inspiration from the manga Haibane Renmei and the European countryside.”

You can see more of Sarah's art on her Instagram profile.

