This self-taught illustrator brings Art Nouveau vibes to digital art

Eve Forrest is a self-taught artist whose striking art style that shows how contemporary digital art and illustration can draw on influences from the past. She's heavily inspired by the Baroque, Pre-Raphaelite and Art Nouveau periods. “I’ve taken my love for history and fantasy and combined them to create my illustration style," she tells us.

Based in the US, Eve now does work for authors and influences. She tends to work in Clip Studio Paint, which features in our guide to the best digital art software. Below she tells us a little about five of her pieces of art.

C&C (Cigarettes and colour theory)

(Image credit: Eve Forrest)

“Sometimes, my colour choices in my illustrations can be lost in my go-to dramatic lighting style. For this illustration, I didn’t allow myself to use any harsh lighting so I would be forced to focus solely on the colours.”

The Watchful Jewel

(Image credit: Eve Forrest)

“I used a reference image for this illustration with the specific intent to better draw jewels. Every artist has a common enemy: hands, horses and, in my opinion, jewellery.”

The Fool king

(Image credit: Eve Forrest)

“For this illustration, I drew from a photo taken of the Royal Ballet performing The Prince of the Pagodas in London. Dancers are a great reference source for any artist looking to draw complicated poses.”

Lirael

(Image credit: Eve Forrest)

“This is a portrait of my original character Lirael Fairview. Illustrating her like his enabled me to experiment with her character design and show the intricate detailing of her dress, jewellery and eyes.”

Sci-fi renaissance

(Image credit: Eve Forrest)

“I created this character design by merging elements of science fiction, (loose) historical fashion and fantasy. Combining different prompts is a great way to get your creativity flowing".

You can see more of Eve's work on her Instagram profile.

