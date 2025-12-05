This artist depicts fantasy characters with touching emotional depth

Based in France, Xinyue Li is a freelance concept artist who works closely with NetEase Games. She says she loves telling emotional stories through her characters, whether that’s by drawing quiet moments or bold, fantastical worlds.

Previous clients have included Fireball Studio, Ocellus studio, and she also contributed to Marvel Rivals, Marvel Mystic Mayhem, Apex legends: Takeover and Smash Cup. She works mainly in Procreate and Photoshop.

Here she tells us about four examples of her work. If you're inspired, see our guides to digital art software and the best drawing tablets.