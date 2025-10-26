Check out this striking sword art
Concept artist Antoine Gadoud shares his work.
The French artist Antoine Gadoud attended the New3dge art school in Paris, where he learned the fundamentals of concept art. He then joined Mooncolony, a concept art and illustration studio that he credits with making it possible for him to live his dreams of making art for the video game industry.
Below, Antoine shows us four examples of his work, including some of his favourite sword art from Swordtember, an annual art challenge that Faith Schaffer has been running every September since 2020, giving sword art the attention it deserves. If you're inspired, see our picks of the best digital art software and the best drawing tablets to work on.
Clown
“This was a small project. I just wanted to draw a simple clown and do good line art, which is an important step in creating a good render later on."
Principal Goblin Dukart
“The headmaster of a school of magic, This small project was done during a live stream on Twitch as part of a challenge.”
Swordtember
“Swordtember is a challenge that takes place once a year in September, where the goal is to make one sword per day. These are my favourites from last year.”
Deal?
“This character was a personal exercise where I tried to go as far as possible with the rendering. I learned a lot from it.”
You can see more of Antoine's work on his ArtStation profile.
