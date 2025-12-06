Incredible viral animation traps a girl in a social media banner

Remember that stunning animation in which an anime girl breaks the fourth wall and trashes Blender's UI? It went viral back in September last year, gaining millions of views on X and a lot of acclaim for its ingenuity, smoothness and realism.

Its creator, the Japanese 3D modelling artist Kensyouen_Y, dropped a treat for us this week. He's now made a sequel to the short animation that takes the story further. This time, Blender girls escapes from the 3D modelling software only to be confused by the outside world.

Take a look at our roundup of the best blender tutorials if you're inspired to build your own skills in the free software.

While last year's video saw the Blender girl take control of the software's UI and eventually cause the program to crash, the new piece develops a more nuanced and complex emotional tone.

It begins with the girl building a house of cards using Blender windows. When her creator decides to close the software without saving, she fights back, destroying the UI to try to prevent him.

She eventually falls out of the software and discovers that she's a celebrity on social media. She finally ends up trapped in the creator's X banner. That a genuinely horrifying fate. Imagine having to read comments on X for all eternity!

As with the previous animation, the character is engaging, the animation precise and the attention to detail spot on. Even the previous videos that she discovers online are sentient, and Kensyouen has updated his X banner to fit the video, adding to the realism further by extending the story outside of the animation itself.

People are now starting to feel sorry for the mischievous Blender girl. But perhaps this won't be the end of the story.

Kensyouen says he had been too busy to work on the personal project for some time, but he took it up again the second half of the year, giving his character a new look with a new hair style, as revealed in the post below in October

And here the character is with a companion.

Blender is one of our favourite pieces of software for animation (see our last Blender review), but it's always a pleasure to see its UI get destroyed! If you need a setup that can keep the program happy, see our roundup of the best laptops for 3D modelling (or see the best deals in your area below).