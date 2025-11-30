Some 22 years after Kill Bill Volume 1 was released, we finally get to see the 'Lost Chapter' from Quentin Tarantino's epic martial arts revenge movie. And you can watch it online today.

Yuki’s Revenge might not look how you expect. Instead of live action, Tarantino had Uma Thurman reprise her role as the Bride for the missing segment of the film using stunning Spider Verse-style animation. Sheprovided the voice and motion capture performance, which was then animated using Epic Games' game development software Unreal Engine 5.

The Lost Chapter: Yuki’s Revenge | Teaser Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Yuki’s Revenge was supposed to form part of Kill Bill: Volume 1. The segment sees Yuki follow the Bride back to the US after she takes down O-Ren Ishii and the Crazy 88 gang in Tokyo, but it was never filmed due to budget constraints and because the film was already deemed too long.

Coming to cinemas on Friday (5 December), Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair will tell the whole story as Tarantino imagined it: as one single film combining Kill Bill Volumes 1 and 2, with the additional seven-minute animated sequence providing the missing chapter.

In the teaser above, we see Yuki confront the Bride, leading to a chaotic gunfight and car chase, with a few cameos from Fortnite characters. That's a surreal sign of Epic Games' involvement, and the collaboration doesn't end there. Fortnite players don't need to wait until Friday to see the whole sequence because it will premiere in the online game today (Sunday 30 November).

Fortnite players will be able to find Yuki's Revenge in the top row of Discover. The premiere will start at 2pm Eastern time. Doors for the viewing experience will open 30 minutes beforehand.

A lot of Fortnite collaborations have left me cold, but this one really stands out since it also showcases the potential of Epic's game engine for movie making. Some fans have compared the animation to something from Love, Death and Robots.

If you're not a Fortnite player, you'll be able to see Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair on the big screen from Friday.

