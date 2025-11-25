The year's best retro game remake is free

Timesplitters fans have been clamouring for a new sequel to Free Radical Design's popular first-person shooter for 20 years to no avail. They have something to celebrate this week, though. Fan developers have finally just released an almost equally long-awaited remake of the original game, and it's free!

Available in early access for PC, Timesplitters Rewind was built from scratch in a new engine as a modern revamp of the Y2K GameCube and PS2 classic. And fans are welling up with a mix of excitement and nostalgia.

TimeSplitters Rewind - Release Trailer (Early Access) - YouTube Watch On

Over 13 years in the making, Timesplitters Rewind covers the whole of the original campaign but with all-new assets. It's playable solo offline or with up to 10 players online.

Its makers say the long-delayed project is the “largest free content video game ever” (it was originally planned for PS4 and has passed through various hands and engines). There are 28 maps, 91 characters, over 40 weapons, 20 arcade game modes. Expect bugs, we've been warned, with the developers stressing that the project is still not finished, but I'll say it again: it's free!

You can download the game now from the Timesplitters Rewind website.

