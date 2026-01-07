Don't miss this huge Nintendo Switch game sale – up to 55% off

If you got a Nintendo Switch for Christmas (lucky you), you might already be on the hunt to add to your game library. Luckily, there are a whole host of Nintendo Switch game discounts to take the edge off this first week back at work, including some absolute juggernauts like Zelda, Mario and Sonic. Added to that there's Star Wars, CyberPunk 2077 and even more.

For starters grab 50% off Sonic x Shadow Generations at Amazon, then see which other top picks I've found for you below. Haven't yet got a Switch? See our Switch 2 review here, and compare Switch OLED vs Switch 2.

Not quite for you? See the deals we've found below: