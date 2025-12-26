If you're into retro-inspired 3D platformers, then Demon Turf may have caught your eye a few years ago. Published by Playtonic, also the creators of Banjo Kazooie spiritual successor Yooka-Laylee, it stood out visually for how it was a 3D platformer but had 2D character sprites, reminiscent of early 3D games such as Mario Kart 64, which used prerendered sprites. However, according to Fabian Rastorfer, founder of indie studio Fabraz, this aesthetic choice was down to technical limitations rather than for the sake of being retro.

"We had no one experienced enough with 3D character models in the team," he tells me. "With that in mind, we explored how we could still make a 3D Platformer, and after some initial experimenting, it led to this 2D sprite in a 3D world approach that ended up defining the game's entire aesthetic!"

You might assume such a defining aesthetic would continue into its follow-up Demon Tides, which again follows young shape-shifting demon protagonist Beebz, but Rastorfer says it was also intentional to leave this style behind. "The team's doubled in size since Demon Turf and we wanted to increase the game's visual fidelity," he explains. "We're now capable of doing these beautifully intricate models and this enables us to do things we weren't able to do before, including more cinematic cutscenes. It even enabled us to do gameplay mechanics that were hard to pull off with 2D sprites before."

(Image credit: Fabraz)

The power of retro stylisation

In another parallel with the evolution of 3D graphics in the late '90s and early 2000s, it wasn't just about more polygons and realistic textures, as this was also the same era that pioneered cel-shading, which is what Demon Tides leans on. "The goal was to make the game feel like a warm, familiar anime," Rastorfer says. "I'm a big believer in stylised games, not just as a personal preference, but because I also think they age infinitely better than games that aim for realism."

Another benefit of moving to 3D visuals is that it also means being able to create different outfits for Beebz that players can customise. "There are tens of thousands of different outfit combinations and that would have been impossible with 2D sprites," Rastorfer explains. "The singular outfit Beebz has in Demon Turf was already made out of 1,000 individually drawn sprites!"

Given the cel-shaded look and ocean setting of Ragnar's Rock, it's probably not a surprise that The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker was among Demon Tides' inspirations, though you can't really talk about 3D platfomers without also bringing up Mario: "I've been a proud Mario Sunshine enjoyer for my whole life! Bowser's Fury was also a source of inspiration when it comes to world design."