If you've played a Grasshopper Manufacture game, then you'll know that the Tokyo-based studio has a distinctive visual style that aptly expresses its company ethos, 'Punk's not dead'. Its latest game, Romeo is a Deadman, is perhaps its boldest and most bombastic vision yet.

Even in just the first 20 minutes, as protagonist Romeo Stargazer goes from a small-town young sheriff's deputy to surviving a horrific, fatal attack by becoming a cybernetic action hero who can travel through space-time, I'm already dizzy with the different art styles I've been bombarded with: stop-motion, comic-book, pixel-art, anime, and even what you could call live-action.

There's also a schizophrenic smorgasbord of cultural references, from Shakespeare – there is of course a Juliet in this story, albeit one who may consist of multiple identities across space-time – to Edward Hopper, The Clash, Gundam, Back to the Future, Tron, and of course other games, from Pong to Pokemon, even some deliberate nods to Grasshopper's past games.