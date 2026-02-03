Laundry brand shakes up the shelf with gorgeous illustrations

Last week, we covered the rebrand of cleaning company Fabulosa, which is popular on TikTok. And this week, we're looking at another cleaning brand's visual identity, this time from Eat Dirt.

Eat Dirt is a UK laundry brand with a focus on eco credentials. It uses a plant-based biodegradable formula and its products come in fully recyclable tins. The brand's vibrant identity was illustrated by Spanish duo Cachetejack, and there's plenty of colour and fun in the illustration of a woman squeezing dirt in her hand. This is in stark contrast to many cleaning brands, which focus on performance and efficacy.

It's also taking on the more 'serious' eco detergents, such as Ecover and Faith in Nature, which tend to have packaging that focuses on soft natural themes.

(Image credit: Eat Dirt)

The recyclable tin is at the heart of the identity, replacing the disposable plastic bottle that many brands use. Nothing is wasted along the product's journey either – leftover cardboard boxes are used to pack and ship orders, for example.

Elsewhere, a fun tone of voice and the tagline 'Detergent for a dirty world' ties things together.

The brand is making its debut with flagship fragrance Bitter Orange, which was developed through a process more traditionally associated with perfume or posh scented candles. All ingredients are sustainably sourced and vegan.

(Image credit: Eat Dirt)

Catherine Barr, co-founder of Eat Dirt explains why the product came about: "It all started when we noticed that most detergent is factually rubbish. What’s with all the plastic? Why so ugly? What the heck is ‘Lavender Haze’ and why would I want my pants to smell of it? So we went ahead and made the detergent we wanted to buy: one that smells and looks properly good; and that genuinely goes out of its way to be responsible."

Eat Dirt's other co-founder is Jordan Woolley. Jordan and Catherine used to work as advertising agency execs and had previously co-founded studio franklyfluent. This background has led them to put tone of voice and visual identity front and centre of Eat Dirt.

"The laundry aisle hasn’t really changed in decades," says Barr. "Same plastic bottles, same claim wars, same tired scents. With Eat Dirt, we’re out to reset that."

(Image credit: Eat Dirt)

And with illustrations this beautiful, it feels like the tins will become much-coveted items, hitting the sweet spot of consumers who care about the planet and design. Not to ment