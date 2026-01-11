Counter-fashion brand logo uses negative space beautifully
New symbol is at the heart of identity for ethical fashion brand and movement.
We all know about the big fashion logos, for the likes of Louis Vuitton and Zara, but crafting an identity for a 'counter-fashion' brand and movement dedicated to creating a more sustainable and ethical fashion future is something quite different.
The name of that brand and movement is Walking Protest, and its identity was created by female-founded studio of two, Considered by Design.
My favourite part of the identity is undoubtably the logo. It features two figures holding hands, which form a heart. That might sound a bit trite at first, but in practice it really works. Elsewhere, subtle serif kicks work as feet in motion, emphasising forward movement and unity. It really is a lovely motif.