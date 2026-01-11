Counter-fashion brand logo uses negative space beautifully

New symbol is at the heart of identity for ethical fashion brand and movement.

logo for Walking Protest on fashion labels
(Image credit: Walking Protest)

We all know about the big fashion logos, for the likes of Louis Vuitton and Zara, but crafting an identity for a 'counter-fashion' brand and movement dedicated to creating a more sustainable and ethical fashion future is something quite different.

The name of that brand and movement is Walking Protest, and its identity was created by female-founded studio of two, Considered by Design.

