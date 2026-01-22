Traitors' secrets revealed! How the hit show's atmospheric branding was created

Until recently, it felt like the days when we all watched the same thing at the same time were long gone. Our viewing habits had been so fragmented by streaming that the concept of gathering around the water cooler to discuss what we'd seen felt like a relic of the 20th century.

Then suddenly, out of nowhere, The Traitors erupted onto our screens. A psychological reality game show where contestants battle it out at a Scottish castle, with 'Traitors' secretly murdering 'Faithfuls' each night. It quickly became appointment viewing, and a genuine cultural juggernaut.

With 5.4 million average viewers, more than 34 million iPlayer views and a fanbase that fills social media with fevered theories, it's Britain's biggest reality TV success story of the decade. And while we've all been obsessing over who's a Traitor and who's Faithful, The Traitors visual identity has quietly become iconic in its own right.

That mysterious hooded figure logo? The gothic-meets-modern typography? The rich burgundy and warm gold colour scheme? They're all the work of TQ Branding, a branding agency based in London, Dubai and Jeddah, co-founded by creative director Gareth Mapp. And as it turns out, the story of how this identity came to be is almost as intriguing as the show itself.

Creative director Gareth Mapp (Image credit: TQ Branding)

Gareth's background reads like a masterclass in British television design. Before founding TQ Branding in 2003, he cut his teeth at the legendary design agency Lambie Nairn, where he worked on some of British TV's most recognisable branding; think BBC One idents, BBC Two idents, and the BBC corporate brand itself. As he says modestly in his warm Welsh accent, "I've been doing this kind of work for quite a while."

More recently, TQ Branding's relationship with The Traitors' production company, Studio Lambert, began with another high-concept reality show: The Circle. That gig – creating the virtual social media system that contestants used to communicate – was "quite an interesting job, that challenged how people interacted with one another through the use of technology," says Gareth. Then, when Studio Lambert wanted to adapt the original Dutch version of The Traitors (De Verraders) for the BBC, they called TQ Branding again.

"The original brand still exists on the Dutch version," Gareth notes, "but we just wanted something a bit more bold and iconic; something fresher and easier and simpler to use."

Lockdown creativity

The brief arrived during Lockdown; that strange, suspended period when creative briefs had a way of landing via Zoom with an almost surreal casualness. "These kind of jobs, they're quite small but they're quite fun," Gareth notes. "You get the brief, grab a cup of coffee, kick back and let your mind wander – just come up with ideas."

The team pitched four concepts to Studio Lambert, but one stood out immediately. "Something I'd been struck by was the show's use of hooded figures," Gareth explains.