The Traitors branding is murderously good. Design experts explain why

The UK version of The Traitors is presented by Claudia Winkleman

For a mainstream TV programme, The Traitors has pulled off something rare. It's turned paranoia, backstabbing and psychological manipulation into appointment television for everyone from grandparents to Gen Alpha.

The murder-mystery reality show has become a global phenomenon, with different versions being produced in 35 nations and counting (though we think the UK version is the best). And while much of the attention goes to the scheming and personalities, the show’s branding plays a huge role in why it works so well.

I spoke to designers and strategists in international agencies to explore what The Traitors gets right, and why its branding feels so unusually powerful.

Not one identity, but many

The first thing to note is that The Traitors doesn’t have a single, unified global identity. For example, the UK logo features a hooded figure, the US logo uses a dagger, and the Dutch logo centres on a round table graphic.

At first glance, that might seem counter-intuitive. Same format, same rules, so why not the same logo? But for Abbi Chard, design director at Cummins & Partners (and a self-confessed superfan), this flexibility is precisely the point.

“While the game is consistent, the settings, budgets and cultural tones are wildly different,” she explains. “Forcing one premium identity across every version would actually do a disservice to how local each series feels.”

The Australian version of The Traitors is presented by Rodger Corser (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

For Danielle Smith, design director at FutureBrand, the UK’s hooded figure emblem succeeds because it communicates the show’s themes with such economy. “It smartly signals mystery and two-faced treachery while remaining distinctly recognisable,” she explains. “It feels sinister, but not threatening – and it even faintly resembles Claudia Winkleman. Or maybe that’s just me.”

“The orange and burgundy palette has become instantly recognisable,” adds Abbi. “Orange brings tension and unpredictability; it’s warm, but not comforting, while burgundy adds power, tradition and secrecy. Together, they feel dramatic without tipping into parody.”

For these reasons, Danielle feels the UK emblem has more emotional pull than some global alternatives. “The cloaked figure is a more distinctive asset than the US dagger,” she argues. “It’s less literal, more psychological. Other versions may be relevant to their formats, but they don’t land with the same sense of unease.”

The US version of The Traitors is presented by Alan Cumming (Image credit: Paramount)

There is love for the US branding elsewhere, though. As Yves Louise, junior strategist at BUCK, enthuses: “The serif font makes the game feel ancient, like it’s been in play for centuries. The dagger in the second ‘T’ weaponises the title, giving a new show instant credibility.”

As a whole, she feels the typography is doing a lot of heavy lifting here. “The Traitors has t