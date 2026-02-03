From moorland to Margot: what 179 years of Wuthering Heights covers can teach designers today

Experts discuss what nearly two centuries of Wuthering Heights jackets reveal about book design.

promotional image featuring a romantic close-up of two people in 19th-century attire leaning in for a kiss against a hazy, pale background.
(Image credit: Penguin)

We'll have to wait until 13 February to watch the new Wuthering Heights movie, which stars Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi, is soundtracked by Charli xcx, and has received a number of rave early reviews.

But in the meantime, at least we can acquaint (or reacquaint) ourselves with the story itself, through a tie-in book released by Penguin Random House today.

19th and 20th centuries

Sophia Schoepfer, fiction editor at Folio Society, sets out the context. "Book covers form a fascinating visual history; a catalogue of our changing tastes," she explains. "Each one is designed with the contemporary audience in mind, and they're continually remade to appeal to readers of the day; something you can clearly see in the many iterations of Wuthering Heights."

A plain, text-only cover of the original publication of Wuthering Heights

The cover of the original 1849 pressing (Image credit: Thomas Cautley Newby.)

And there have been many such iterations, representing a wide range of approaches. "The 1847 original, with its plain text and simple binding, is a typical example of Victorian publishing norms that favoured function over form," notes Patrick Llewellyn, CEO of 99designs.

By the mid-20th century, though, publishers began experimenting more.