We'll have to wait until 13 February to watch the new Wuthering Heights movie, which stars Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi, is soundtracked by Charli xcx, and has received a number of rave early reviews.

But in the meantime, at least we can acquaint (or reacquaint) ourselves with the story itself, through a tie-in book released by Penguin Random House today.

Its cover is basically the same design as the movie's poster, showing the two leads in an intense embrace. With its generous use of white space and evocative typography, I'd call it a winner. But it's by no means the first attention-grabbing book cover to grace Emily Brontë's tale of tortured lovers, first published in 1847.

And for anyone working in branding, publishing or visual storytelling, the visual journey this novel has been on offers a masterclass in how graphic design can shape our collective imaginations.

19th and 20th centuries

Sophia Schoepfer, fiction editor at Folio Society, sets out the context. "Book covers form a fascinating visual history; a catalogue of our changing tastes," she explains. "Each one is designed with the contemporary audience in mind, and they're continually remade to appeal to readers of the day; something you can clearly see in the many iterations of Wuthering Heights."

The cover of the original 1849 pressing (Image credit: Thomas Cautley Newby.)

And there have been many such iterations, representing a wide range of approaches. "The 1847 original, with its plain text and simple binding, is a typical example of Victorian publishing norms that favoured function over form," notes Patrick Llewellyn, CEO of 99designs.

By the mid-20th century, though, publishers began experimenting more.