This solo dev's cosy game is set in a hand-painted Japan-inspired world made with Unreal Engine 5

Japan has long been a source of inspiration for many Western game developers, whether from Japanese games or other popular media. For solo developer Argyro Brotsi, it was visiting Japan for the first time in 2024 that inspired her to make Seina: A Tale of Spirits, a cosy adventure game whose titular child protagonist is transported to a fantasy world with cute animal spirits and ancient shrines.

"I was definitely more drawn to the quieter, more rural side of Japan rather than the big cities," Brotsi tells me. "Discovering Shinto and the way Japanese culture connects nature with spirituality inspired me a lot. That feeling - that even small moments have value - became the foundation of Seina: A Tale of Spirits, because I wanted to create a calm world of exploration where players can relax and feel connected to their surroundings."

Seina: A Tale of Spirits key art (Image credit: Argyro Brotsi)

The game is being made in Unreal Engine 5, which many developers are attracted to for its potential for photorealistic visuals. But Brotsi has opted for a watercolour aesthetic that she feels perfectly captures the calm and dreamy atmosphere of the ancient spiritual world players step into.

"The soft textures and gentle colours create a world that invites players to slow down and notice the details, rather than rush through it," she explains. "I wanted the environment to feel like a painting or a storybook coming to life, so the player can feel comfort, warmth, and a stronger connection to nature."

Unreal has nonetheless been helpful for building scenes and environments efficiently, and Brotsi also notes that she makes use of external tools for art and texture work that can then be easily imported into the engine. Of course, it's still quite an undertaking for a solo developer so she also mentions making use of premade store assets.

"I always try to adjust and customize everything so it fits the game’s style and keeps that handcrafted feeling," she says. "I want Seina to have a consistent and personal visual identity throughout its world. I really enjoy creating the environments and small details in a way that feels like a painting."

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Argyro Brotsi) (Image credit: Argyro Brotsi) (Image credit: Argyro Brotsi)

Although much of Seina is borne from Brotsi's personal experience of visiting Japan, she also says that she has been constantly researching Japanese folklore, aesthetics and traditions when it comes to representing a Japanese-inspired world. Yet while authenticity is important, this game is in a fantasy world, and so it is also more about her own impression and interpretation of the culture.

"I’m not trying to recreate Japan with perfect accuracy, but rather to create a world inspired by it, focusing on the atmosphere, nature, and spirituality that left a strong impression on me," she explains. "I want the game to feel like a tribute and a calm, positive experience, always made with respect for the culture that inspired it."

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Argyro Brotsi)

Perhaps in keeping with the idea of being in a foreign land - albeit here one with mostly animal spirits, some anthropormorphised, others not - the game also plays wordlessly. Instead, communication with characters comes in the form of emote bubbles.

"The idea came from wanting to keep the storytelling simple and more universal," Brotsi explains. "I wanted Seina to focus more on emotion, atmosphere, and small character reactions, without relying on heavy dialogue. This way, players can understand what’s happening naturally, while still leaving room for imagination and observation."