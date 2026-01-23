Endflame is a two-person indie studio based in Barcelona, but going by its 2022 debut game Ikai, and now its upcoming project Silent Road, its founders are huge fans of Japanese culture, especially when it comes to horror.

"We are not close to any specific genre, but we do like narrative games, so all of them are based around a story, and we are Japanese culture lovers," co-founder Laura Ripoll Galán tells me. Given it's a two-person studio, she wears many hats in development, though she says these include producing, design, as well as audio, the latter especially key in enhancing a spooky atmosphere.

The team may not exactly have grown in size but Silent Road is certainly a different and more ambitious title from its debut. Whereas Ikai was a story set in a feudal setting at a Shinto shrine and its surrounding areas, Silent Road takes place in contemporary Japan. It nonetheless retains a haunting atmosphere, taking inspiration from classics like Fatal Frame, Siren, and of course Silent Hill, given it has half its title in common, while the latest entry Silent Hill f also saw the series set in Japan.

(Image credit: Endflame)

The horror of Metahuman Creator

More important has been the use of Unreal Engine 5, which includes the astonishing MetaHuman Creator as a free plugin (used to incredible effect in Senua's Saga: Hellblade II). This has enabled Endflame to create realistic characters, which wasn't possible when making Ikai, a game that only had one character, the protagonist, who you also never saw since the game was played in a first-person perspective.

"Using MetaHuman Creator is why we've added many characters that can spice up the story," Ripoll Galán explains. "Instead of the story revolving around only one character, we can have different perspectives or with different unique characters."

She explains that the character models are actually handled by her studio partner Guillem Travila Cuadrado: "From what I've seen, he uses the basic models from Unreal and tweaks the parameters so the characters look like we want them to. For our process, we look up for references of the character, how we would like the character to look like, and then try to tweak the parameters. After we have the MetaHuman, if we like them, we export it into the project after some hard optimisation."

(Image credit: Endflame)

Taxi terror

Ripoll Galán estimates that Silent Road may have around seven to ten characters, although you won't see them altogether. Even with the new tech, the two-person studio still has limitations to work around. It then makes perfect sense that the game revolves around the player as a taxi driver in a remote region of Japan, so that you're just interacting with one passenger at a time.