There’s something deeply unsettling about spaces that were never meant to be empty; it's why liminal space horror has become so unsettlingly popular in recent years. SENARA: The Sacrament leans hard into that unease, and its most striking trick isn’t a jump scare or a grotesque creature reveal – it’s the ship itself.

Revealed this week by South Korean indie studio Influsion, SENARA: The Sacrament is a first-person survival horror game set aboard a vast, derelict ocean liner, which may sound like treading familiar ground, but this isn’t a loosely inspired cruise ship dressed up with minimal lighting. The Senara is a 6,000-ton vessel recreated using LiDAR scanning and photogrammetry, rebuilt inside Unity HDRP with documentary-level accuracy. Every corridor, cabin, and steel passageway feels authentic because it exists in real life, and that fidelity should give the game an uncanny edge.

(Read our explainer 'What is 3D photogrammetry' for more about the tech behind the game's ship creation.)

When real becomes unreal

You play as a new recruit of a religious organisation assigned to the Senara. Shortly after setting sail, you wake to silence. The crew has vanished. The ship is drifting, and something unspeakable is moving through its halls. From that moment on, SENARA becomes a slow, oppressive unravelling of faith, fear, and survival, played out across a labyrinthine structure that feels uncomfortably authentic… because it’s authentically real.

The LiDAR-driven environment does more than just look impressive. It creates a playspace that feels grounded and indifferent to your presence. Tight service corridors, industrial stairwells, and interconnected decks form a massive escape room, where navigation itself becomes a psychological challenge as the real world meets game-level design.

Influsion is clearly drawing from classic survival horror sensibilities here. Resources are scarce, puzzles demand attention, and stealth often trumps confrontation. You’re constantly weighing up whether to push forward, backtrack, or hide from whatever it is lurking in those realistically rendered shadows. Exploration rewards curiosity with hidden passages and fragmented clues, but it also exposes you to risk.

Narratively, SENARA resists easy answers. Cult rituals, forbidden truths, and scattered survivors all hint at what happened aboard the ship, but nothing is handed to you outright. The story is pieced together through documents, objects, and overheard conversations, leaving room for interpretation. What you choose to believe, and how you act on that belief, shapes how the story unfolds and ends.

A playable demo is planned for February, and it should offer an early taste of the game’s oppressive atmosphere. If the promise of its LiDAR-scanned environments holds up in motion, SENARA: The Sacrament could be one of those rare horror experiences where the frights come that uneasy feeling this is all too real to be safe.

Visit the SENARA: The Sacrament Steam page for more details.