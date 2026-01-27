We're used to seeing game art divide opinion, but few recent releases have been as controversial as Highguard. Wildlight Entertainment's new PvP raid shooter is looking set to become the most criticised game since Concord. Two thirds of reviews on Steam are negative, and the art style carries a lot of the responsibility.

Developed by veterans from Respawn Entertainment, known for Titanfall and Apex Legends, the game sees players ride, fight and raid as Wardens, arcane gunslingers sent to fight for control of a mythical continent. It has ingredients for mass appeal, and it feels like that's what the art style aimed for, but that might be the problem.

I will never forgive western developers for poisoning magitek as an aesthetic pic.twitter.com/oYoIvEdfcbJanuary 26, 2026

Highguard's blend of medieval fantasy with futuristic weaponry has been shown to have potential, but it tends to work when it's stylised. Instead, Wildlight played it safe by leaning more towards realism in environments, and it ended up looking bland and uninspiring. The “Corporate Memphis of game art,” some are saying.

One observer writing on X (above) suggests Highguard could be dubbed “ArtStation front page: the video game”. I don't think he means that as a criticism of the many artists who present their work on ArtStation but rather that the game looks like a generic derivative combination of all that work.

The result is that there's no cohesion. The assets look fine but could each have come from different games. “An incestuous sludge of uninspired industry portfolio aesthetics designed for maximum mass appeal” as the OP puts it.

“There's a cognitive dissonance between the game’s environment and the characters,” another person writes. “Why is the environment this semi-stylized style while there’s BAMCO/Capcom style characters?”

Fair question. One player refers to the style as “Target Fantasy". “It's got all the edge of something you would see in a Target store,” they suggest. “Slightly desaturated, washed out, hipster-corporate characters you would see in a Verizon ad, vaguely steampunk, crystals everywhere... It's like diet Eberron.”

Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Highguard | Official Reveal Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Some complain that the environment feels so generalised that they can't discern the purpose of anything. “None of it feels like it communicates what it is,” one person complains. “None of these designs in