Generative AI is transforming game development, including in surprising ways. The biggest fears are of AI taking jobs or ripping off work, but some developers have found themselves up against a problem they never expected: being accused of using AI when they didn't.

A quick browse on Steam is enough to see that a lot of people are using AI for games, with AI capsule art particularly apparent. But there are still a lot of indie devs who aren't, and who don't want to be associated with AI because of the potential commercial and reputational damage.

Many gamers don't like AI and won't buy a game that they suspect was made using it. But it's getting harder to tell. Some devs are having to go out of their way to 'prove' they didn't used AI, or are even changing their art (see our guide to the best game development software and the best laptops for game development if you're just getting started on your project).

We've seen big devs and publishers called out for AI slop (we've even seen one developer rage baiting by boasting of having the world's first 100% AI-generated game). But in recent months, there's been a surge in posts on social media from concerned indie developers suffering from AI anxiety.

Some worry that the artists they hired to do their capsule art might be flogging them AI-generated imagery and want a second opinion. Others know their capsule art isn't AI because they know the artist or created the art themselves, but they worry people might think it looks like AI anyway.

I wrote recently about the scientific debate sparked by Schrodinger's Cat Burglar. The upcoming game has provoked an art controversy too, and developer Abandoned Sheep has decided to change his capsule art because so many people thought it was AI-generated (it wasn't).

“My worry was that genuinely interested players would see our videos, be excited then go to the comments and see AI accusations and think, 'oh yeah, it does look like AI. Maybe they used it, maybe they used it in the game as well' and then just not have any further interest,” the developer says.

Others say they've faced media and publishers levelling 'AI slop' accusations at their non-AI art and trailers. Spicy Muffin Media, a small team making a game called Axion 1986 says they were refused press coverage as a result.

“People these days find it hard to believe that four people can still make a decent-looking game without using AI,” the developer writes on Reddit. “My friends and I are veteran artists who have worked in games and movies for 20 years for companies like Sony, Disney, and Marvel... making this two-minute video from scratch was not our first rodeo.”

These kinds of accusations are becoming a big issue when promotion on social media is so important for games these days. Some developers say that once a suggestion of AI art comes up, people stop paying attention to everything else and focus solely on the AI accusations.