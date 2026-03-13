AI actress Tilly Norwood recently debuted her dead-eyed soiree into the world of music with her new ballad 'Take The Lead' – a 4-minute slop fest glazing the 'power' of AI. From its soulless visuals to the borderline indoctrinating lyrics, my initial reaction was one of scorn and frustration. How did this get approved? How could anyone enjoy this? Is the creative industry finally dead? That's when I knew I had fallen for ragebait.

The truth is, AI has been permeating the creative sphere for years now, and whether I choose to whinge about it or not, it will continue to influence the industry. While there are undoubtedly ways to use AI properly and ethically, seeing AI slop like Norwood's music video feels like a major regression that will only continue to alienate AI sceptics.

Tilly Norwood | Take The Lead (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

The sound of slop

Norwood's musical debut is about as lacklustre as you can imagine – a generic power ballad that ascends into a grand revelation. "AI's not the enemy, it's the key". Throughout the song are references to "human spark", "creativity" and the desire to be "free", which, in tandem with the video's bizarre AI visuals, only intensifies its dystopian overtones. It has all the makings of a moving song. From emotive chord changes to choir-backed vocals, it's the perfect appropriation of emotion that I've come to expect from AI content.

Article continues below

There are lines in the song which lean towards outright eerie, such as "don't be left out, don't fall behind" and "we can scale, we can grow", which a cynical interpretation could read as pro-AI manipulation. Peppered with 'inspirational lyrics like, "but I am still human, make no mistake," there's an uncomfortable dissonance to the song, which I believe is the root issue with AI actors. That uncomfortable tension between humanity and technology.

A post shared by Tilly Norwood (@tillynorwood) A photo posted by on

AI outrage ensues

The main gripe I've witnessed with Tilly Norwood's AI slopathon is this element of disingenuousness. She wants to be seen as human (or at least the sum of 18 humans, as the video clarifies), but the lyrics position AI as a superior tool to plain ol' human craft. It's a liberator, a unifier, the seed of the future – but one look at the flat visuals proves exactly why that's not the case.

AI has developed in leaps and bounds over the past few years, but it's not there yet. With her migrating freckles and glassy-eyed performance, Tilly Norwood remains soulless and vacant. Unless you're an 80+ Facebook grandma, it's clear to see she's the work of AI.

With TechCrunch's Amanda Silberling calling it "the worst song I’ve ever heard," and Tech Radar's Lance Ulanoff calling the video "pointless, just like Tilly Norwood," it's clear there's a resounding dislike for this content. Take The Lead feels insulting at best and nefarious at worst, speaking to the audience like a painfully on-the-nose dystopian psyop. It's pure, unrefined ragebait.

Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Xicoia Studios)

My healing journey

As a journalist, I've spent a lot of time musing about the future of AI, and my grand conclusion is that there's nothing I can do about it. Seeing Tilly Norwood's AI music video may have sent me into a spiral of tepid rage quickly followed by existential despair, but it felt like a catalyst for a change in mindset.

AI ragebait content thrives on public outrage, and while Xicoia Studios may not have directly manufactured the video to spark a heated conversation (this is up for debate), they're certainly reaping the benefits of its controversial virality. By even writing this article, I'm fanning the flames, giving companies like Xicoia a reason to create more AI slop for a cheap stab at social relevance.

So what's my solution? I'm breaking up with whinging about AI slop. There are far more valuable conversations to be had about how the technology is improving creative workflows and removing barriers that have previously plagued the creative industry. Take Monotype's new AI search tool or Niceaunties AI-generated worldbuilding art – there is creativity to be found in the technology, if only we can save it from drowning in the slop.