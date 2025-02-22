How to use AI properly – 5 tips to help you get the most from the tech

Features
By
published

Work with machines to boost, not hamper, your creativity.

AI trends predictions 2025
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Artificial intelligence is reshaping the marketing and design world, putting the industry under pressure to produce larger volumes of visual content that still maintains a high degree of quality and authenticity (see our how AI is affecting graphic design piece for more on this). This reshaping presents both possibilities and questions about how to balance technology with human ingenuity and visionary thinking.

For today’s marketing directors and creative leads, embracing AI can unlock faster workflows, yet a real opportunity lies in the human component channeling machine assistance to serve meaningful storytelling and a consistent brand vision – rather than letting automation define the narrative. Here's how to use AI well.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Craig McDonogh
Craig McDonogh
Head of marketing, Imgix

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Superside AI branding
“AI is merely a mechanism”: how Superside built a human-led AI brand
graphic designer
'It's a genie out of the bottle': How AI is impacting graphic design
Image representing AI
Creatives are more optimistic about AI, Monotype research shows
Cartoon of young person looking at the sun rise over a futuristic cityscape
Should we be scared or excited? What to expect from AI in 2025
Nvidia chat rtx
We spent a week streamlining creative tasks with AI – here’s how it went
A Practical Guide to AI in Architecture; a green space arch-viz scene
A practical guide to using AI in architecture
Latest in AI
AI trends predictions 2025
How to use AI properly – 5 tips to help you get the most from the tech
Superside AI branding
“AI is merely a mechanism”: how Superside built a human-led AI brand
Fantastic Four poster
Do you think that Fantastic Four poster was made with AI? Join the conversation
An image of a giant woman with long orange hair in a spacesuit, on sale in an AI art auction at Christie&#039;s
Christie's first AI art auction provokes fierce debate – and it's hard to pick a side
A photo of a saxophonist and a conversion to ASCII art
I'm obsessed with an OpenAI o3-generated image to ASCII art converter
A piece of art created by an AI art generator that won the Colorado State Fair art competition
US copyright report finally provides clarity on AI art – kind of
Latest in Features
A group of people taking a selfie using the iPhone 16e.
7 reasons the iPhone 16e is a huge improvement on the iPhone SE 3
AI trends predictions 2025
How to use AI properly – 5 tips to help you get the most from the tech
How we made Ada; A digitally animated scene depicts two women in a grand, antique-style library, with one pointing.
How we made the "lush, handmade look" of animated series Ada
Cartoons of the 1950s - best animated movies of the 50s; A heartwarming animated scene depicts two canine characters sharing a meal of spaghetti and meatballs at a table outdoors.
Cartoons of the 1950s – the best animated movies from Lady and the Tramp to Animal Farm
Making Paddington in Peru&#039;s character animation; a small bear in a red had sat in a jungle
Paddington in Peru's animation works because of one small detail
Avowed key art; a skull with plants and coral growing from it
Dissecting Avowed's beautifully abstract artwork, and how it was made