How to use AI properly – 5 tips to help you get the most from the tech

Artificial intelligence is reshaping the marketing and design world, putting the industry under pressure to produce larger volumes of visual content that still maintains a high degree of quality and authenticity (see our how AI is affecting graphic design piece for more on this). This reshaping presents both possibilities and questions about how to balance technology with human ingenuity and visionary thinking.

For today’s marketing directors and creative leads, embracing AI can unlock faster workflows, yet a real opportunity lies in the human component channeling machine assistance to serve meaningful storytelling and a consistent brand vision – rather than letting automation define the narrative. Here's how to use AI well.

01. Use automation wisely

AI goes well beyond novelty when it streamlines tasks that once required hours of manual effort. In fact, a recent survey reports that 43% of marketing professionals automate repetitive tasks and processes with AI software. For instance, automated background removal can quickly isolate a product or a subject, making the creative process more agile. By offloading routine work to machine learning, design teams free themselves to focus on big-picture objectives – like crafting narratives that speak directly to an audience’s needs and emotions.

It’s a strategic trade-off: while AI takes on the heavy lifting, marketers and creative directors can concentrate on campaign objectives, brand values, and high-level messaging that truly distinguish a company’s visual identity. According to Gartner, by 2028, at least 15% of day-to-day decisions will be made autonomously through AI agents, up from zero percent in 2024.

02. Maintain artistry

In practice, automation should serve as a supportive pillar, not a replacement for a creative team. Even tools like upscaling, which intelligently improve the resolution of lower-quality images, still rely on human oversight to guide how each enhanced image fits into an overarching brand aesthetic.

This human-first approach also ensures a thoughtful refinement stage where an artist’s intuition comes into play. While, 73% of marketers say AI plays a role in creating personalised customer experiences and AI can suggest or implement an initial transformation, it’s the creative mind that fine-tunes every element to resonate deeply with end users.

03. Align with brand identity

Consistency underpins brand success, especially when visuals are distributed across multiple channels. AI-powered object removal and background replacement can help teams maintain on-brand look and feel without needing endless photoshoots. By selectively editing each scene or product shot, designers ensure that every image continues to reflect the same visual language – even if the environment changes. Creatives can even hyper-specialise AI tools by training them on a specific company’s brand guidelines and tone, so that the AI can offer more accurate on-brand image modifications.

Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For busy marketing leaders, the addition of AI-driven refinement tools means brand cohesion is easier to preserve. Instead of juggling varied design requests, teams can leverage automated features to sustain visual harmony, giving them more time to explore innovative ideas.

04. Use AI responsibility

Performance improvements often come from deploying AI responsibly. Automatic alt-text generation, for example, not only boosts accessibility but also enhances a site’s search visibility. When tasks like these are automated, creative teams can concentrate on compelling visuals rather than repetitive metadata tagging. By reducing technical backlogs, marketers stay agile and responsive to new trends.

Efficiency and creativity flourish most when backed by a sense of responsibility. Marketing executives want AI solutions that adhere to transparent data practices, safeguard intellectual property and maintain ethical standards in how outputs are generated. This diligence is particularly valuable in a world where missteps can quickly damage brand trust. Artificial intelligence regulation is still in its early days, meaning that many of the widely available tools currently on the market are in a compliance grey area. Regulations could change, and teams must have processes to adapt to evolving regulatory standards.

Prioritising responsible AI also ensures that creative leaders, who keep brand reputation front and centre, have confidence in technology-driven workflows. Instead of worrying about risks, they can focus on the broad benefits – more time for idea generation, brand storytelling and user-centric innovations.

05. Blend humans and machines

Ultimately, AI should augment creative work rather than overshadow it. Adopting tools that handle repetitive edits frees marketers to form deeper emotional connections with audiences through visuals that evoke genuine interest. By weaving human insight with algorithmic efficiency, teams can amplify the impact of every design decision.

It is humans using AI that will define what the next developments are in AI technology. As AI tools gain greater adoption, additional requirements will emerge, leading to the next generation of these tools. This push-pull between the humans using the tools and the capabilities of the tools will drive advancement in the capabilities of both the humans and the tools.

AI is a partner – a way to grow more flexible in an environment that demands quick turnarounds without sacrificing quality. The future of design hinges on this synergy – enabling creativity to flourish while harnessing the speed and precision of machine intelligence.

For more on AI, see how Superside built a human-led AI brand or discover why Christie's first AI art auction is proving controversial.