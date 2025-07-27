How we made made Castlevania: Nocturne a rare video game adaptation with a touch of elegance

The creators behind Netflix's dark anime reveal how they captured the characters and creatures in the series.

Art from the Netflix anime series Castlevania: Nocturne
(Image credit: Powerhouse Animation Studios / Netflix)

The Castlevania franchise is breaking the curse of video game adaptations, with the second season of Castlevania: Nocturne winning a positive reception on Netflix. Animated by Powerhouse Animation Studios, the series passes the Belmont family demon-killing business on to the next generation, set during the time of the French Revolution where vampires attempt to lead a revolt of their own.

Making a return on the second outing are directorial siblings Adam and Sam Deats, as well as character design supervisor Katie Silva, who pushed the show’s designs to reflect the emotional journey of Richter Belmont and the other cast members throughout the eight episodes. We caught up with them to learn how they went about bringing the characters to life in this dark anime.

Image 1 of 2
Art from the Netflix anime series Castlevania: Nocturne
Belmont’s muscular but athletic build earned him the moniker ‘Chad Richter’ among the crew(Image credit: Powerhouse Animation Studios / Netflix)

