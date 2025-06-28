Recommended reading

Hilarious KPop Demon Hunters recordings show 3D animators can be great actors

News
By published

You have to see the references for Zoey.

KPop Demon Hunters
(Image credit: Netflix)

The Squid Game finale isn't the only South Korea-based hit on Netflix right now. Sony Pictures Animation's KPop Demon Hunters is also winning a lot of fans with its vibrant blend of fantasy, action, comedy and pop.

The movie is extravagantly cartoony, and it turns out that the live-action performances that were used as references for the animation were equally over the top. The larger-than-life gestures of the character of Zoey were acted out by animator Daniel Ceballos himself (see our guides to the best animation software and the best laptops for animation if you want to try animating your own references).

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Joe Foley
Joe Foley
Freelance journalist and editor

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.