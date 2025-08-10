Looking for an affordable laptop to get through your studies? You don't necessarily need to splash out on one of the best MacBooks for students, as there are tons of alternative options over at Best Buy's back-to-school sale. I've specifically picked out this deal on the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 below as a top choice for any students working with a stricter budget

For under $200, this Chromebook model offers a 14-inch full HD touchscreen display, plus solid performance, paired with a super lightweight build (great for carrying around campus) and a reliable battery life. The best part? Right now, it's reduced to only $169 over at Best Buy, down from the usual $399 price tag.

This deal is a steal for students if you ask me, though you should be wary of the low memory on this laptop, which could prove tricky to manage for students on more demanding creative courses. In that case, you might be better off trying your luck with Samsung's student discount offers on its Galaxy Book range, or there's also Apple's student discount to make use of, too.

Today's best Chromebook deal for students

Budget choice Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 14-inch: was $399 now $169 at Best Buy Overview: it is unbelievably difficult to find a good laptop for under $300, so this might be the best option for you if you have a tighter budget to work with for your studies. The low memory on this model is something to watch out for, although for basic use like browsing and streaming movies it'll be no sweat. Key features: Display: 14-inch, IPS touchscreen (1920 x 1080 ) 60Hz | Processor: MediaTek Kompanio 520 | GPU: MediaTek Integrated Graphics | RAM: 4GB |Storage: 64GB | OS: Chrome OS | Weight: 2.87 pounds |

