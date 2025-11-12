If you're after a MacBook Pro that's relatively affordable with a hefty 1TB storage, then I've found a deal over at Best Buy that knocks $750 off the 13-inch M2 model, bringing the price down to $1,349 from $2,099. I know this can still feel like a lot to spend on a MacBook that launched in 2022, but you do get a generous amount of RAM (24GB) thrown in, as well as performance backed by the M2 chip that we know is perfect for creatives.

This model is excellent for multitasking, and it used to be top of our guide to the best MacBooks for students before the M3 took its crown. Despite the fact that Apple has now released M5 chips, the M2 is still super capable, and we found in our MacBook Pro 13-inch (M2, 2022) review that it offers excellent performance and very good build quality, so it should last you for a while too.

I've got all the details on this deal for you below

