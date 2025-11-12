Nab $750 off an M2 MacBook Pro with this early Black Friday deal
It's perfect for pros on a budget or students with demanding workloads.
If you're after a MacBook Pro that's relatively affordable with a hefty 1TB storage, then I've found a deal over at Best Buy that knocks $750 off the 13-inch M2 model, bringing the price down to $1,349 from $2,099. I know this can still feel like a lot to spend on a MacBook that launched in 2022, but you do get a generous amount of RAM (24GB) thrown in, as well as performance backed by the M2 chip that we know is perfect for creatives.
This model is excellent for multitasking, and it used to be top of our guide to the best MacBooks for students before the M3 took its crown. Despite the fact that Apple has now released M5 chips, the M2 is still super capable, and we found in our MacBook Pro 13-inch (M2, 2022) review that it offers excellent performance and very good build quality, so it should last you for a while too.
I've got all the details on this deal for you below, but for more options, see our guide to the best Black Friday laptop deals.
Overview: This laptop might be a few years old now, but it has plenty to offer – including excellent battery life, a higher RAM option, the all-important M2 chip, and a sleek, compact and light build that Apple's known for, making this a great laptop for travel and commuting (or carrying around campus).<p><strong>Price context: The entry-level configuration (256GB) of this laptop was priced at $1,299 / £1,299 at launch. So, an extra $150 for a 1TB in this case is a bargain. <p><strong>Review consensus: We loved the M2 MacBook Pro when we reviewed it soon after release, but then we've also loved every MacBook since! If we're being honest, there are definitely better options out there for creative Pros, such as the <a href="https://www.creativebloq.com/reviews/macbook-air-15-2023">MacBook Air M2 (15-inch, 2023) model, but at this price with 24GB of RAM and 1TB SSD it's very hard to ignore the M2. <p><strong>CreativeBloq <a href="https://www.creativebloq.com/reviews/macbook-pro-13-inch-m2-2022">⭑⭑⭑⭑ | <strong>Tom's Guide<a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/macbook-air-2022-m2" target="_blank"><strong> ⭑⭑⭑⭑ |
Need a bit more processing power? See today's best MacBook M4/M5 deals in your region below. Or take a look at our guide to the best MacBook Pro M2 prices for more options.
Beth is Creative Bloq’s Ecommerce Writer and has the fun job of finding you the very best prices and deals on creative tech. Beth kicked off her journalistic career writing for Digital Camera World and has since earned bylines on TechRadar and PetsRadar too. With a Master's degree in Photography, Beth loves getting to tinker with new cameras, especially camera phones, as the resident Samsung fan on the team.
