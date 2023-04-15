The best Macbook Pro M2 prices in April 2023

You don't have to search far for the lowest MacBook Pro M2 prices. They're all here on this page – from the 13-inch to the 14- and the 16-inch MacBook Pros, including the M2, M2 Pro and the M Max chips. Apple's most recent MacBook Pro laptops were released in January 2023 (the 14 and 16, that is), but we're already seeing a few discounts, and with our dedicated deal finder, we'll pull all the best MacBook Pro M2 deals out there for you.

So what's a good MacBook Pro price in 2023? Let's take it model by model. First off, the 13-inch MacBook Pro (M2, 2022) retails at $1,299, but the best price that we've seen has been $1,099 over at Amazon (opens in new tab) – and that's live right now.

For the 14-inch MacBook Pro (M2 Pro, 2023), the retail price is $1,999 and the best price that we've reported on is $1,799. Unfortunately that price is currently unavailable, but scroll down to see if there's something close.

Lastly, the 16-inch MacBook Pro (M2 Pro, 2023) retails at $2,499. That's because this is the currently the most powerful laptop that Apple has to offer (and has ever made). The 16-inch MacBook Pro with the M2 Max chip retails at an eye-watering $3,499, and that's the entry-level set up. But because this is so expensive, you'll almost definitely see more money discounted on it (the best we've seen to date is $3,039.

If you want less power (and to pay less money), definitely check out the best MacBook Air M1 prices, or the best MacBook Air M2 prices.

The best MacBook Pro M2 prices (13-inch)

This portable 13-inch Pro was the first Apple laptop to spot the super fast M2 chip, which is boasting quite a jump up from the previously excellent M1chip. And the entry configuration will cost you $700/£500 less than the slightly bigger 14-inch option – retailing at $1,299/£1,349.

That comparison is both Pros' entry level configuration, so the higher spec you crank the 13-inch, the closer the cost will be to the 14-inch Pro. All we know is that still sounds like a good price on the latest tech. True, you won't get a new look, as the MacBook Pro (M2, 2022) has the same design that it's sported for years now. And you're not getting a Liquid Retina, but just a Retina display, not to mention the two ports (so you'll be needing a dock for your stationary work). But bring in portability, higher RAM option to previous 13-inch MacBook Pros, and that all important M2 chip, and you've got yourself a pretty exciting Apple laptop.

MacBook Pro, 14-inch (M2 Pro, 2023) The best mid-range MacBook Pro on sale. CPU: M2 Pro (10- or 12-core) / M2 Max (12-core) | Graphics: M2 Pro (16- or 19-core) / M2 Max (30 core) | RAM: 16GB or 32GB | Storage: 512GB or 1TB | Screen: 14.2-inch, 3,024 x 1,964 Liquid Retina XDR display £2,149 (opens in new tab) at Currys (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Stunning power Cheaper and more portable than its larger sibling Beautiful design Larger storage sizes considerably more expensive

The 14-inch version of the 2023 MacBook Pro comes in three iterations. The first two have the M2 Pro chip, and retail at $1,999/£2,149 and $2,499/£2,699 (see specs above). And the third retails at $3,099/£3,349, and offers the ultimate Apple CPU right now – the M2 Max.

Obviously, this kind of power won't be for everyone, but we're presuming that you already know what you need, and are looking for the best prices on your desired MacBook Pro M2. Basically, right now we'd say that anything under the above quoted prices is worth looking into, as these are the latest Pros, so there's not been a great deal of deals on them yet (that may all chance with Amazon Prime Day 2023, of course).

MacBook Pro, 16-inch (M2 Pro & M2 Max, 2023) The biggest, baddest Apple laptop out there. CPU: M2 Pro (12-core) / M2 Max (12-core) | Graphics: M2 Pro (19-core) / M2 Max (38 core) | RAM: 16GB or 32GB | Storage: 512GB or 1TB | Screen: 16.2-inch, 3,456 x 2,234 Liquid Retina XDR display £1,983.97 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) £2,125.11 (opens in new tab) at CCL (opens in new tab) £2,149 (opens in new tab) at John Lewis (opens in new tab) The most powerful Apple laptop ever Beautiful design Great ports and power Do you need this power (at this price)?

The 16-inch MacBook Pro, whether with the M2 Pro or the M2 Max chip, is 2023's most recent, most powerful, and most brilliant Apple laptop. If you need a portable desktop, that can deal with any professional workload, at lightning speed, this is the laptop for you... and even then, you may not really actually need the ultimate M2 Max power that's on offer.

Again, we presume that you know exactly what you need and want, so we're here to tell you about what a good MacBook Pro 16-inch (M2 Pro / M2 Max, 2023) price is. Well, anything under the current retail prices would be a good start. Currently the entry level 16-inch M2 Pro-chipped Pro sells for $2,499. The next step up is the 1TB SSD M2 Pro version, and that will go for a couple more hundred dollars ($2,699). Things get funny with the 16-inch, M2 Max entry level that is currently $3,499. Of course, you could inflate the SSD and RAM on all of this points (and pay more).

Should I choose MacBook Pro 14-inch or 16-inch? The two 2021 MacBook Pros – Apple's 14-inch and the 16-inch laptops – offer largely the same specs, and both can be configured with either the M2 Pro chip, though only the larger 16-inch model can provide you with the M2 Max chip. So, apart from that, the most obvious difference is the screen size. Some will find a larger screen more comfortable to work on, but the MacBook Pro 14-inch has the logical advantage of being lighter and more compact, and thus more convenient to carry around. Since it's bigger, the MacBook Pro 16-inch also packs a bigger battery. Although the battery in the 14-inch is good, the 16-inch offers the longest life of any Apple laptop.

