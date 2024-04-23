Dell's best laptops for creatives get massive price drops in flash sale

We think Dell's XPS laptops are among the best alternatives to Apple MacBooks for creatives. And right now, they're an even more attractive alternative thanks to a huge 48-hour flash sale that reduces a high-spec XPS 17 by a massive $910 from $2,909 to $1,999.

This is a powerful 13th Gen Intel Core i7, 32GB RAM configuration with dedicated Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics, which should chew threw creative work. There are also good deals to be had on the XPS 15 and on the more compact and affordable Dell XPS 13 with integrated graphics.

We're big fans of the XPS line. We gave the 17-inch laptop 4.5 stars in our review, and it features in several of our buying guides, including the best laptops for Photoshop. See full details on all of the best Dell laptop deals below. You'll have to be quick though. The Dell flash sale is only running until Thursday (25 April).

Dell laptop Sale — Top Deals

The Dell latitude range has the biggest savings, with huge discounts on every configuration and model depending on the specifications you choose. We've selected the best deal from each of Dell's laptop ranges below, but be sure to take a look at Dell's website to find the ideal deal for you.

Dell XPS 17 32GB RAM + Nvidia graphics: Was $2,909 now $1,999 at Dell

Save: $910 This powerful laptop was designed with demanding creative work in mind. It can be configured with up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processor, plus dedicated Nvidia graphics. You can take RAM and storage way up to 64GB and 8TB respectively, but we think the 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD option is a solid deal for most creatives. When we reviewed it we loved the size of the 17-inch screen. And despite the screen being larger than most laptops, we thought the device felt impressively sleek and slimline. We think it's the ideal option for creatives that want a larger screen to work on.

Dell XPS 15 32GB RAM + Nvidia graphics: Was $2,794 now $2,099 at Dell

Save: $695 The 15-inch XPS laptop is a more practical size for those looking for a laptop they can carry in a bag. This deal is on the i9, 32GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 configuration, which has plenty of power for motion design and video work.

Dell XPS 13: from $1,099 $799 at Dell

Save: $300 For a more compact and supremely affordable option, we think the Dell XPS 13 is a great choice for creatives on the move. With integrated graphics, this configuration will be a little slower when it comes to complex video editing and 3D work, but we found it was able to handle static design and photo editing well. It's a great option for working on the go, and it's hard to argue with this price.

Not found the Dell laptop deal you're looking for? Take a look below at the best Dell laptop deals in your region.