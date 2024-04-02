I can't get enough of this optical illusion laptop design

By Daniel John
published

Why can't all computers look like this?

Optical illusion laptop
(Image credit: JiHoon Park, Sherry Ahn, Dahyeon Kim)

It seems fair to say the design of the laptop hasn't changed a great deal over the last few decades. The clamshell (or notebook) design is ubiquitous, and for good reason – it just makes sense. But LG  might have just created the first serious challenger to the age-old design.

The company has already tried to turn a monitor into a briefcase, with mixed results (it just looks a bit weird). But the new 'Illusion Screen' laptop looks seriously chic. It's essentially a portable monitor with a clamshell design that can house a bluetooth keyboard. Closed, it looks like a laptop (with the monitor facing outwards), but it opens into a more traditional monitor-and-keyboard setup.

Daniel John
Daniel John
Senior News Editor

Daniel John is Senior News Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of art, design, branding and lifestyle tech (which often translates to tech made by Apple). He joined in 2020 after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more.