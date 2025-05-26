ASUS has included the stunning Zenbook S 16 in Memorial Day sales. This is the laptop that was the focus of the Milan Design Week exhibition I went to, thanks to its groundbreaking ceraluminum casing (more on that in a moment). I'm not exaggerating when I say it's the most beautiful laptop I've seen, and our in-depth testing shows it is a powerful creative option, too.

The Zenbook S 16 has $300 off at BestBuy, bringing it down from its usual $1,399.99 to $1,099.99 – in line with the new MacBook Air range, but with much more going for it including 1TB storage, CoPilot+, AMD Ryzen AI 9 365 and a beautiful OLED screen. It's in our best lightweight laptops guide for a reason. The AI elements amp up the power, and we've found it is more than capable of most creative tasks, even video editing – though it isn't quite powerful enough for those working in 3D. Read more below.

ASUS Zenbook S 16: was $1,399.99 now $1,099.99 at Best Buy Encased in the groundbreaking new material Ceraluminum, the ASUS Zenbook S 16 is the perfect design laptop. It look incredible, is powerful enough for most creative workflows (3D artists should look elsewhere), and is mega-lightweight. Specs: 3K OLED touchscreen laptop | Copilot+ PC | AMD Ryzen AI 9 365 | 24GB Memory | 1TB SSD | Scandinavian White Price: This is an excellent price for a brilliant laptop. You can get a similar model, with Windows 11 Pro instead of Windows 11 Home on Amazon right now for $1,699.

What is Ceraluminum? It's a brand new material that fuses ceramic with aluminium, resulting in a super-tough yet ultra-lightweight finish that's idea for laptops. It really isn't a gimmick, I feel it could be the future of laptop design. ASUS is really aiming for the creative market with its design outlook and I think it'll please a lot of aesthetic-conscious pros, who also want high performance.

