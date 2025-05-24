MacBook Airs have always been Apple's value proposition, but I'm surprised at just how good value the latest generation is right now. Apple laptops traditionally cost more than comparable Windows alternatives, but with up to $175 off in the Amazon Memorial Day sale, the 2025 M4 MacBook Air is challenging that.
We've been reviewing MacBooks for 10 years, and this laptop still made us go 'wow' when we reviewed it last month. With an extra $100 to $175 off at Amazon in the Memorial Day sale today, this year's Air now feels like a no brainer as a solid everyday laptop for creatives working on the go.
The best MacBook Memorial Day deal
Save up to $175
Overview: The issue with MacBooks used to be that the base models came with just 8GB of memory, but Apple's corrected that, introducing 16GB as standard. And surprisingly it didn't bump the price – it actually LOWERED the starting price for the M4 MacBook Air by $100 compared to its predecessor.
We found that the new M4 chip provided a notable boost in processing power for creative tasks plus the ability to connect two external displays without having to switch off the laptop’s screen, and there are now Thunderbolt 4 ports for faster connectivity.
Key features: Display: 13-inch or 15-inch | Processor: Apple M4 | RAM: 16GB or 24GB | SSD: 256GB or 512GB | Weight: 2.7 lbs / 1.2kg or 3.3 lbs / 1.5kg | Ports: 2 x Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C), 3.5mm headphone jack, MagSafe charging port.
Release date: March 2024.
Price history: Amazon's had discounts of up to $100 running on and off since April, but the current deals are the best we've seen so far.
As well as $100 off the base models, there's $150 off the 24GB configuration for those who want more memory for things like video editing or heavy multi-tasking. And if you want a larger display, there's up to $175 off some configurations of the 15-inch version of the laptop. All models come with a choice of 256GB or 512GB storage.
Price comparison: Apple: from $999 | Best Buy: from $899
Review consensus: We think the MacBook Air M4 is as Apple's best laptop for a balance of specs and value. In our own MacBook Air M4 review, which we published last month, we gave the laptop 4.5 stars, praising its sleek design, improved performance and competitive price.
Our sister site Tom's Guide also rated it 4.5 stars, describing the new Air as the best value laptop around.
Not in the US, or don't need the latest model? You can see more Easter MacBook deals below.
Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq.
