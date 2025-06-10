Every new iPad is discounted right now – including best ever prices
Get the iPad Air M3 with $100 off, plus others.
There's no sales event officially on, but multiple iPad models are on sale right now at Amazon. My favourite deal is on the iPad Air with an M3 chip (the newest iteration of Apple's tablet), which has $100 off – bringing it down to $499. Our iPad Air M3 review declared this the perfect iPad, practically making the iPad Pro obsolete for most people. It's perfect for digital art, for example, although most creative applications will run perfectly on this light, fast device.
If you'd rather one of the other best iPads for drawing, there are also deals on the 11-inch basic iPad, reducing the price to just $299 from $349 (not quite a lowest price but only $6 off). Even the iPad Pro with the M4 chip has a very nice 10% discount, and is currently sitting basically its lowest ever price of $899 (only $1 off its rock bottom price). The best thing? They'll run the new iOS 26, which is delighting fans.
Save $100: We think the new 2025 M3 iPad Air is the best Apple tablet for most people thanks to its balance of price, features and power. The M3 chip makes it powerful enough to handle creative apps like Photoshop and even video editing if you don't go heavy on effects, and Apple Pencil Pro support makes it a great option for drawing.
Save $50: This is the most recent standard iPad released in March of this year. It's a fairly iterative update on the previous 2022 version but offers a faster chip, faster WiFi and, most importantly, starts with 128GB of storage instead of the measly 64GB that came with its predecessor. This is the iPad to go for for general browsing, entertainment and note-taking.
Read more: See our full 2025 iPad review
Save $100: Extremely slim, with a super bright OLED display and responsive Apple Pencil Pro support, this is the deal to go for if you want an iPad that can stand in for a laptop for pro creative work. Amazon also has $100 off the 11-inch model, now $899.
Read more: See our full iPad Pro M4 review
Price check: Apple: $1,299 | Best Buy: matching $1,099
