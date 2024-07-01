The best early Prime Day iPad deals are here

Amazon already has record low prices on several iPads ahead of Prime Day 2024.

Three of the best Prime Day iPad deals
(Image credit: Future / Apple)
Amazon Prime Day 2024 is almost upon us, and we're hoping for big Prime Day iPad deals on a range of Apple tablets. With new iPads now on the market, we're particularly hopeful for deals on both these and older iPad models – and you might not want to wait, because Amazon already has record deals on a range of iPads as we'll see below.

And we're not only checking Amazon. Just because it's Prime Day 2024 on July 16 and 17, it doesn't mean that Amazon will necessarily always have the best iPad prices around. We're checking prices across all major retailers and linking to the best deals, whether they're specifically Prime Day iPad deals or not.

iPad Pro 13-inch (M4, 2024): Was $1,299 now $1,198.99 at AmazonSave $100.01:

iPad Pro 13-inch (M4, 2024): Was $1,299
now $1,198.99 at Amazon
Save $100.01: This is the cheapest price to date on the M4 iPad Pro 13, which was only released in May. The best iPad yet for creative work, it's thinner than previous models and adds OLED display tech, a new more powerful chip and compatibility with Apple Pencil Pro for a great drawing experience. We gave it four stars in our own review.

Price check: Apple: $1,299 | Best Buy: $1,299

iPad Pro 11-inch (M4, 2024): Was $999 now $944 at AmazonSave $55:

iPad Pro 11-inch (M4, 2024): Was $999
now $944 at Amazon
Save $55: If you prefer Apple's latest flagship tablet in a smaller format, Amazon's been running this small but welcome deal almost since the M4 Pros were released in May.

Price check: Apple: $999 | Best Buy: $999

iPad Air 13-inch (M2, 2024): $799 $754 at Amazon Save $45:

iPad Air 13-inch (M2, 2024): $799 $754 at Amazon
Save $45: In our four-star review, we described the latest Air as the sweet spot between cost and functionality for non pros. While not as powerful as the Pro above, it does support the new Apple Pencil Pro. Amazon also has $40 off the 11-inch version but with a 256GB SSD.

Price check: Apple: $799 | Best Buy: $799

iPad Air 10.9-inch (M1, 2022): $599.99 $499.99 at Best Buy Save $45:

iPad Air 10.9-inch (M1, 2022): $599.99 $499.99 at Best Buy
Save $45: If you're looking for a bargain on an older iPad Air, it's not Amazon you need to look to at the moment, but Best Buy, which had $100 of the 2021 M2-chipped tablet. Obviously, it's not as powerful as this year's device, and it supports Apple Pencil 2 rather than the new Apple Pencil Pro, but we think this is a great buy for casual users.

Price check: B&H Photo: $599

iPad mini: $499 $449 at Walmart
Save $30: Until recently, Amazon had the iPad mini significantly cheaper at $399. Walmart has the best price now, but I would be tempted to hold off buying this for now. I expect Amazon's price will fall back towards $399 soon enough, and possibly in time for Prime Day.

Price check: $469 at Amazon

iPad (10th Gen): &nbsp;$349 $321 at Amazon Save $28:

iPad (10th Gen):  $349 $321 at Amazon
Save $28: This is the lowest price on record for the 2022 upgrade to the 'entry-level' iPad, which sports a larger, brighter screen than the 9th generation model (see below). It might seem like a small discount, but this tablet was originally priced at $449 on release.

Price check: Best Buy: $349

iPad (9th Gen): $329 $249 at Amazon Save $80:

iPad (9th Gen): $329 $249 at Amazon
Save $80: The older 2021 iPad is also at a record low price, but this deal has been around for several months ago. The design of the tablet is starting to look a little dated, but it's great value for a tablet for general use. 

Price check: Best Buy also $249

Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

