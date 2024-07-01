The best early Prime Day iPad deals are here

Amazon Prime Day 2024 is almost upon us, and we're hoping for big Prime Day iPad deals on a range of Apple tablets. With new iPads now on the market, we're particularly hopeful for deals on both these and older iPad models – and you might not want to wait, because Amazon already has record deals on a range of iPads as we'll see below.

And we're not only checking Amazon. Just because it's Prime Day 2024 on July 16 and 17, it doesn't mean that Amazon will necessarily always have the best iPad prices around. We're checking prices across all major retailers and linking to the best deals, whether they're specifically Prime Day iPad deals or not.

Below you'll find quick links to the best iPad Prime Day prices in the US and UK. Below that, we've provided more details and price comparisons on the best deals. All prices are on the base configuration unless otherwise stated, but in many cases there are similar discounts on higher-spec options. If you're wondering which iPad is for you, see our complete guide to all of the current iPad generations.

Best deals

The best early iPad Prime Day deals in the US

The best early iPad Prime Day deals in the UK

The best iPad Prime Day deals in full

iPad Pro deals

iPad Pro 13-inch (M4, 2024): Was $1,299

now $1,198.99 at Amazon

Save $100.01: This is the cheapest price to date on the M4 iPad Pro 13, which was only released in May. The best iPad yet for creative work, it's thinner than previous models and adds OLED display tech, a new more powerful chip and compatibility with Apple Pencil Pro for a great drawing experience. We gave it four stars in our own review. Price check: Apple: $1,299 | Best Buy: $1,299

iPad Pro 11-inch (M4, 2024): Was $999

now $944 at Amazon

Save $55: If you prefer Apple's latest flagship tablet in a smaller format, Amazon's been running this small but welcome deal almost since the M4 Pros were released in May. Price check: Apple: $999 | Best Buy: $999

iPad Air deals

iPad Air 13-inch (M2, 2024): $799 $754 at Amazon

Save $45: In our four-star review, we described the latest Air as the sweet spot between cost and functionality for non pros. While not as powerful as the Pro above, it does support the new Apple Pencil Pro. Amazon also has $40 off the 11-inch version but with a 256GB SSD. Price check: Apple: $799 | Best Buy: $799

iPad Air 10.9-inch (M1, 2022): $599.99 $499.99 at Best Buy

Save $45: If you're looking for a bargain on an older iPad Air, it's not Amazon you need to look to at the moment, but Best Buy, which had $100 of the 2021 M2-chipped tablet. Obviously, it's not as powerful as this year's device, and it supports Apple Pencil 2 rather than the new Apple Pencil Pro, but we think this is a great buy for casual users. Price check: B&H Photo: $599

iPad mini deals

iPad mini: $499 $449 at Walmart

Save $30: Until recently, Amazon had the iPad mini significantly cheaper at $399. Walmart has the best price now, but I would be tempted to hold off buying this for now. I expect Amazon's price will fall back towards $399 soon enough, and possibly in time for Prime Day. Price check: $469 at Amazon

iPad 9 and 10 deals

iPad (10th Gen): $349 $321 at Amazon

Save $28: This is the lowest price on record for the 2022 upgrade to the 'entry-level' iPad, which sports a larger, brighter screen than the 9th generation model (see below). It might seem like a small discount, but this tablet was originally priced at $449 on release. Price check: Best Buy: $349

iPad (9th Gen): $329 $249 at Amazon

Save $80: The older 2021 iPad is also at a record low price, but this deal has been around for several months ago. The design of the tablet is starting to look a little dated, but it's great value for a tablet for general use. Price check: Best Buy also $249

Apple Pencil deals

With the new Apple Pencil Pro released, we're seeing some good deals on older styluses, but make sure you get the right one for your tablet. The new 2024 iPad Pros and Airs only support Apple Pencil Pro and Apple Pencil USB. Older Pros and Airs support Apple Pencil 2, while the iPad 10 and 9 support Apple Pencil 1. See the best prices on all of the styluses in your region below.

FAQs

Are Apple products part of Prime Day? We don't yet know what products Amazon will have in its official Prime Day sale, but most previous years have seen at least some iPad deals. Even if there are no official Prime Day iPad deals, the sale tends to be a good time to buy tablets as both Amazon and other retailers usually offer discounts because they know people will be hunting for deals. Non-official Prime Day deals have the benefit that you don't need to be an Amazon Prime member to get them.

Are there iPad deals during Prime Day 2024? As I said above, we don't yet know what products will have discounts during Prime Day 2024. However, based on the experience of previous years, we expect to see some iPad deals during the sale event, whether they are official Prime Day deals or not. However, some of the deals may not be much bigger than the discounts we're already seeing, since Amazon already has record low prices on several iPads.

When is Prime Day 2024? Prime Day 2024 will take place on July 16 and 17. However, days leading up to the official sale tend to see an increase in general deals not only for Prime members. That includes at other retailers, who often offer attractive deals to try to compete with Amazon's Prime Day offerings.