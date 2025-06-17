Recommended reading

Amazon Prime Day dates just dropped – and here is a genuine reason you should care

News
By published

This personal finance expert explains why Christmas should be in July.

A selection of the best deals for creatives this Prime Day 2
(Image credit: Future)

Amazon has just revealed the dates for 2025's Prime Day, and most of the headlines are focussing on it being a 4-day event this year, running from 8-11 July, instead of the usual 2 days. But I think the real headline is far more interesting.

After all, making a retail event longer matters not a jot if the deals are crap. But that's just the thing. According to finance expert Fred Harrington, personal finance expert at SaveMyCent, some of the best deals on tech (including the best laptops for graphic designers) can be found in July, and not in the traditional November sales.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Beren Neale
Beren Neale