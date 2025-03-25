Live
LIVE: I found 6 MacBook deals I'd buy – but they're not all from the Amazon Spring Sale
My MacBook expertise is being put to good use in deal-hunting today, as the best deals aren't necessarily from Amazon.
The Amazon Spring Sale is live! And we're here looking for all the MacBook deals on this fine day. I have to say though, it seems that Amazon isn't the only place to buy a MacBook, as there are deals across the range at other retailers too. Where you should buy your new Apple laptop really depends on which model you are interested in – some retailers have epic deals on older, powerful models while others have early discounts on newer MacBooks (including the brand-new M4 Air).
If you're wedded to Amazon, I think this record-low offer on the 13-inch M3 MacBook Air is the best right now (it's only $999, with 23% off). But B&H Photo is offering a whopping $1,000 off the M3 MacBook Pro – down from $2,399 to $1,399.
I'll be here today to guide you through MacBook shopping on the first day of the Spring Sale – the event runs from today until Monday 31 March. I've been covering tech sales for six years now so I'm perfectly placed to inform you of the best offers – and the model that works best for you. You can also check out our buying guides like the best laptop for graphic design, or best Mac for video editing for more information on which laptop you should buy. Remember, newer isn't always better.
See below for the best offers right now.
Best MacBook deals today: Quick list
MacBook Air
- MacBook Air M4:
$999$949 at Amazon (also available at Best Buy)
- MacBook Air M3:
$1,299$999 at Amazon
- MacBook Air M2:
$999$799 at Amazon (also available at Best Buy)
MacBook Pro
- MacBook Pro (M4, 14-inch, 16GB, 512GB):
$1,599$1,399 at Amazon
- MacBook Pro (M4, 14-inch, 24GB, 1TB):
$1,999$1,799 at Amazon
- MacBook Pro (M3, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD):
$1,399$1,199 at Best Buy
Best MacBook deals today: Deals in detail
Screen: 13-inch | Memory: 16GB | Storage: 512GB SSD
This is the lowest price we've seen this stunning lightweight laptop on sale for. One of our favourites, it is perfect for a light to medium creative workflow - and can handle tasks like photo-editing, digital art and light video-editing. See our MacBook Air M3 review for more.
Screen: 14-inches | Storage: 18GB Unified RAM | 1TB SSD
A brilliant offer on a powerful computer that we don't hesitate to recommend across our buying guides. This is a record-low price for a high-spec Pro-chipped Pro with loads of storage space. It's the perfect size if you are working on the move as it's got a beautiful screen but isn't too weighty. And the battery life is ace, too. See our review here.
LIVE: Latest Updates
When it comes to MacBooks for graphic design work, the most recent Air is definitely an option, but for our money, the best Apple option is the M4 MacBook Pro.
I think it's the best laptop for graphic designers who want an Apple product.
And right now the best deal I can find on this model is
$1,599 $1,399 at Amazon
Why is this so good? It's because it will tear through design work, but also have enough power to deal with video editing and 3D work, should you need it as part of your workflow.
Each year we get a new range of MacBook Pros and MacBook Airs. But that doesn't mean that every MacBook owner should update. Sometimes the performance increase is negligible, the new design non existent, and display only slightly higher spec'd.
However, if you're looking to buy your first MacBook for a while, and your workload isn't that of the high performance digital creative, it's very likely that you'll get what you need from the MacBook Air range.
And right now, you can get the most recent M4-chipped Air for less than the previous M3 model. Over at Amazon, it's going for
$999 $949, whereas the M3 is still on sale for $1,299 $999 The difference? The M3 comes with more storage – 512GB SSD rather than 256GB.
This will be super important to some, but if you've got one of the best external hard drives out there, I'd advise you jump at getting the M4 in your life
The Creative Bloq team has primarily been using MacBooks since we made our first post in 2013, so it's safe to say that we are (mostly) fans (I'm looking at you Beth). To my right I see a 2019, 16-inch MacBook Pro, still ripping 6 years after it was first used. To my left is the M2 MacBook Air, a sleek, and more portable laptop. I'm still using my trusty M1 Air (which I probably love a little too much), and elsewhere on the team you'll find various models all the way up to the most recent M4 Pro.
MacBooks are the laptop of choice for digital creatives for a reason, and so I'm always happy to try and find the best deals on them when a big sale like this comes around.
However, I'm not going to be promoting them for the sale of it. If I see a devastating deal on a MacBook Pro with only 8GB of RAM, I'll keep it to myself. Apple really only got the memo on offering such pitiful RAM in the most recent range of Pros and Airs, and to think that you can do anything worthwhile in, say, video editing with such small memory is a joke.
Anyway, point being: I'm going to be shouting about the good deals on the good MacBooks this week. I won't bother you with the nice-sounding deals on the less-than-ideal iterations.
It's that time of the year, when Amazon reminds us that it can blow other retailers out of the water when it comes to the best tech deals... kind of.
The truth is, with Amazon Spring Sale running from today until next Monday, it will dominate the best deals when it comes to Amazon-owned products like Kindles and smart speakers. But when it comes to Apple laptops, there are more options.
In this live blog, I'll be highlighting all the best deals that I can on MacBooks and Mac minis (still the best value product that Apple sells, in my humble opinion)... let's go!
