LIVE: I found 6 MacBook deals I'd buy – but they're not all from the Amazon Spring Sale

My MacBook expertise is being put to good use in deal-hunting today, as the best deals aren't necessarily from Amazon.

The Amazon Spring Sale is live! And we're here looking for all the MacBook deals on this fine day. I have to say though, it seems that Amazon isn't the only place to buy a MacBook, as there are deals across the range at other retailers too. Where you should buy your new Apple laptop really depends on which model you are interested in – some retailers have epic deals on older, powerful models while others have early discounts on newer MacBooks (including the brand-new M4 Air).

If you're wedded to Amazon, I think this record-low offer on the 13-inch M3 MacBook Air is the best right now (it's only $999, with 23% off). But B&H Photo is offering a whopping $1,000 off the M3 MacBook Pro – down from $2,399 to $1,399.

Apple MacBook Air
Best deal
Apple MacBook Air: was $1,299 now $999 at Amazon

Screen: 13-inch | Memory: 16GB | Storage: 512GB SSD

This is the lowest price we've seen this stunning lightweight laptop on sale for. One of our favourites, it is perfect for a light to medium creative workflow - and can handle tasks like photo-editing, digital art and light video-editing. See our MacBook Air M3 review for more.

Apple MacBook Pro
Best deal
Apple MacBook Pro: at BHPhoto

Screen: 14-inches | Storage: 18GB Unified RAM | 1TB SSD

A brilliant offer on a powerful computer that we don't hesitate to recommend across our buying guides. This is a record-low price for a high-spec Pro-chipped Pro with loads of storage space. It's the perfect size if you are working on the move as it's got a beautiful screen but isn't too weighty. And the battery life is ace, too. See our review here.

LIVE: Latest Updates

Space Black Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch M3 sitting on a grey/blue table

(Image credit: Future)

M4 MacBook Air

(Image credit: Apple)

A MacBook Pro 14 (M4, 2024) on a desk

(Image credit: Future / Erlingur Einarsson)

Apple CEO Tim Cook standing next to a row of MacBook Air laptops at the company's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in 2022.

(Image credit: Apple)

