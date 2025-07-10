Forget all those Prime Day MacBook deals, Best Buy has $230 off our favourite alternative

All eyes are on Prime Day this week, including ours. We're tracking the best Apple Prime Day deals in a live blog no less. But what about us Windows users?

Happily, Amazon's not the only retailer running a sale this week. Best Buy has decided that it's 'Black Friday in July'. And while most of its tech deals aren't much to shout about it does have $230 off a tasty configuration of our favourite Windows laptop for creative work: the Asus ProArt P16

This is a laptop we've fallen in love with, recently giving the latest Nvidia 5000-series version a 4-star review. Best Buy's offer is on the previous-gen model with a Nvidia RTX 4070 GPU (I challenge you to notice the difference), 32GB of RAM and a 2TB SSD.

Better than a MacBook? I'd say so when you factor in the OLED touch display and the handy Asus dial, which you can program with dedicated shortcuts for tasks in the creative software you use most (head to our roundup of Prime Day MacBook Pro deals instead if I can't convince you, or you could also try to build your own PC using only Prime Day deals).

Today's best MacBook alternative deals

Save $230 Asus ProArt P16: was $2,299.99 now $2,069.99 at Best Buy Overview: We rate the Asus ProArt P16 as the best Windows laptop for creatives. The specs leave little doubt as to its ability to handle demanding software, and our tests consistently back that up. But there are also smaller things clearly designed with creatives in mind like Asus's own AI-powered file management system and the handy dial on the touchpad that can be programmed with shortcuts, whether that's to change brushes in Photoshop or scrub through footage in Davinci Resolve. And it has something no MacBook has: a 4K display... that's also OLED... that's also touchscreen so you can use it for drawing. Key features: AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 | Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU | 32GB RAM | 2TB SSD | 16in 60Hz 4K OLED touchscreen display | 2 x USB-A, 2 x USB-C Year of release: 2024 Reviews: We recently reviewed the RTX 5070 version and continue to rate the ProArt P16 as the best Windows laptop for creatives for the brilliant touchscreen, powerful internals and handy workflow-boosting features.

Save $800 Dell XPS 16: was $2,199.99 now $1,399.99 at Best Buy Overview: For a more economical laptop with lower specs but still enough power for most creative software, Dell's XPS 16 is another solid Windows MacBook alternative with a sleek design. I prefer the ProArt but if you have no need for 4K resolution and a touchscreen, this is a massive deal with over a third off the price. Key features: Intel Core Ultra 7 | Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | 16.3in 120Hz 2K LED display (1,920 x 1,200 pixels) | 3 x Thunderbolt 4 / USB-C | headphone jack | Year of release: 2024 Reviews: Our sister site Techradar took this laptop for a spin and described it as a "high-end laptop that exudes luxury" praising everything from the performance to the keyboard and webcam. Its main gripe was the placement of the taskbar.

Not the right laptop for you? See below for more Dell laptop deals and other Prime Day laptop deals.