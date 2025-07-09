If you have exactly £6,493.97 to spend and need 7 different laptops, boy is this the Prime Day post for you
I've looked for all the best Apple, ASUS, HP, Dell and Lenovo Prime Day laptop deals so you don't have to.
Navigating the complex and confusing world of Prime Day laptop deals is a frustrating exercise at the best of times. Which is why I've written this post for you. Yes, you. You personally and specifically, my dear [please pretend your name is here].
What I've been doing this morning is going through all the Prime Day laptop offers on Amazon to select the best one on creative-ready laptops that we've tested and approved, all so you don't have to. Because I care about you, your time and your mental health.
And what I've done is find the following deals. Either I or one of my experts has tested all the below laptops, and approved them for creative pursuits. That means you can go for any of them knowing that your close and personal friend, Creative Bloq, has vouched for them. Are they all perfect? No. But they all fill essential needs for creatives, so read on to see which one you should go for.
Or, if you've got exactly £6,493.97 to spend and need 7 different laptops, just go for the lot.
The best deal around
Overview: One of the best Copilot+ laptops around, this Surface Laptop has AI-boosted performance, loads of processing memory, a bright HDR touchscreen and a portable build.
Features: 15-inch touchscreen, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Copilot+ certified NPU, Snapdragon X Elite processor, great battery life
Release date: May 2024.
Price history: It's never been spotted below £1,499 before this point, so this is comfortably the best price we've ever seen for this spec of the Microsoft Surface Laptop.
Our opinion: In his 4.5-star review, Ian Evenden was full of praise, even going so far as to say that the MacBook Air "is no longer the only ARM-powered productivity laptop we can recommend", so the Surface Laptop on Snapdragon is a Proper Good Laptop.
Other also Very Good deals
The ASUS Zenbook 14 is a more conventional, Intel Core Ultra-powered Windows laptop, but a hell of a good one. I tested this one myself last year, and I loved the screen, the lightweight build and the fast CPU/NPU performance. Yes, it's not the fastest graphics processor around, but if you keep scrolling, you'll find some NVIDIA-powered machines to sate your GPU thirst.
Of course, we can't have a creative laptop round-up without Apple. Just like most of its predecessors, the M4 MacBook Air is eminently capable, extremely attractive, very portable and delightfully easy to use. If you need to deal with a lot of 3D processing, you'll need something more powerful, sure, but for almost anything else, this will more than do you for the next several years.
Our current choice as the best option for aspiring graphic designers on a budget is the HP Victus 15 laptop, which, despite its encroaching age, is still a capable and, more importantly, affordable option. And now, the option that comes with a 40-series NVIDIA graphics card on board, to help you cope with those 3D workflows, is a cool £379.01 off to bring that extra oomph into your life for under a grand. And that's just grand, isn't it? Sorry. (I'm not sorry.)
Well, if you're on a proper tight budget, most new graphics cards may be out of your range anyway, so what you need is something that does everything you need (but maybe not a lot more). In that case, the reliable Dell Inspiron 14 (5441) comes with a Snapdragon X Plus processor and 16GB of RAM to cover exactly those bases, and now a very tempting price tag of Chromebook-Plus-beating £529.
If you're happy with a 30-series card (and at this price, who wouldn't), the Lenovo LOQ 15 is a budget gaming laptop that will do well for most routine creative workflows too (we tested the 40-series variant here). The compromises made to reach this price point are found in the Full HD-only screen and the i5 Intel processor, but with 24GB of RAM and 3050 graphics, £599 is a price worth paying.
We can't do a creative laptop round-up without a 2-in-1, can we? More than a gimmick, a good 2-in-1 can double up as a great drawing tablet too, and that's what HP has done better than just about any laptop maker in recent years. The HP Envy x360 is powerful enough for all traditional laptop tasks, and the 2-in-1 function turns it into one of the best 14-inch tablets you'll find. And with the top-spec option almost £300 off, I can heartily recommend it.
For all your creative needs, we have a full rundown of all the best laptops for graphic design for you right here.
