One of my top chair brands has a Labor Day sale on all its best products, and I think you should be interested

The deals may only be 10-15% off, but if you like beautiful design and want to invest in your back health, it's worth a look.

Two of the office chair from Branch.
(Image credit: Future/Branch)

In the world of office chairs, for the last five years the New York-based Branch has made a name for itself by offering beautifully designed office chairs without eye-watering prices. And for its Labor Day sale, Branch is rolling prices back by 10% on all chairs, or 15% off (plus 'a gift') on bundle purchases.

But why should you care?

Branch Ergo Chair Pro: $499 $449 at Branch

Save $50: You might think $50 is not much of a saving, but when it's on the best mid-priced chair that I've ever used and reviewed (and I've reviewed quite a few in the last five years), it's worth shouting about. This is an exceptional office chair that is super comfy, has lots of adjustments and looks great. The colour options are subtle and classy too.

Branch Duo bundle: $808 $687 at Branch

Save $121: If you're looking for a standing desk and a chair, this is a great deal. I have reviewed this Daily chair and think it's very comfortable, but I haven't reviewed this standing desk. I am an owner of a standing desk, however, and think they're a key element in getting a healthy, ergonomic home office set up.

