One of my top chair brands has a Labor Day sale on all its best products, and I think you should be interested
The deals may only be 10-15% off, but if you like beautiful design and want to invest in your back health, it's worth a look.
In the world of office chairs, for the last five years the New York-based Branch has made a name for itself by offering beautifully designed office chairs without eye-watering prices. And for its Labor Day sale, Branch is rolling prices back by 10% on all chairs, or 15% off (plus 'a gift') on bundle purchases.
But why should you care?
Well, since testing and reviewing the best ergonomic chairs since the great Work From Home wave of 2020, I've found the chairs that Branch releases to be real highlights. The chairs, like the Branch website, are beautifully understated and chic, clearly designed with people who like design in mind.
At the time of writing this, I've only every given three chairs a full 5 star review, and for me Branch's Ergonomic Chair Pro is the absolute best mid-priced chair that's on sale right now. The Verve remains one of the most beautiful. Read on for more details on the deals.
Branch Ergo Chair Pro: $499 $449 at Branch
Save $50: You might think $50 is not much of a saving, but when it's on the best mid-priced chair that I've ever used and reviewed (and I've reviewed quite a few in the last five years), it's worth shouting about. This is an exceptional office chair that is super comfy, has lots of adjustments and looks great. The colour options are subtle and classy too.
Branch Duo bundle: $808 $687 at Branch
Save $121: If you're looking for a standing desk and a chair, this is a great deal. I have reviewed this Daily chair and think it's very comfortable, but I haven't reviewed this standing desk. I am an owner of a standing desk, however, and think they're a key element in getting a healthy, ergonomic home office set up.
Beren has worked on creative titles at Future Publishing for over 13 years. Cutting his teeth as Staff Writer on the digital art magazine ImagineFX, he moved on to edit several creative titles, and is currently the Ecommerce Editor on the most effective creative website in the world.
